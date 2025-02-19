Shelter Island Assessor to return to Board to talk taxes

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

With the return to 100% property valuations from the 68% that has been the norm for the past few years, there remain questions among some about how this will affect their tax bills.

Assessor Judith Lechmanski explained at a Town Board meeting in December that the 32% hike in valuations doesn’t translate to a 30% hike in tax bills. Last week, John Cronin, a former assessor and former Town engineer, wrote a column in the Reporter explaining the relationship between the valuation and the tax bill.

But still there are some who believe it will mean a 30% increase in their tax bills.

Accordingly, Ms. Lechmanski will be back Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Town Board work session at 1 p.m. She is scheduled to be accompanied by a representative of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, Office of Real Property Tax Service. Together they will again try to clarify the relationship between the valuation of property and actual tax billings.

Their hope is to try to put to rest the concern that the valuation and tax increase are not the same.

The aim of the 100% valuation is to ensure people are paying their “fair share” of taxes and that hasn’t been consistent at the 68% valuation.

By providing information and answering questions next week, the assessor and Town Board members hope it will give taxpayers some understanding of the Assessment Disclosure Letters that are to be sent out on March 1.

Anyone with questions after Tuesday’s presentation and receipt of the letter in March can make an appointment to meet with Ms. Lechmanski. She also has the ability to adjust a tax bill if she is convinced that it was miscalculated.

Property owners still displeased by their bill have the option to grieve their taxes before the Board of Assessment Review in May that also possesses the ability to lower a tax bill if evidence the property owner produces proves they merit a decrease.