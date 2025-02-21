Opera on the Island

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Despite a raging storm outside, Shelter Island Friends of Music packed the house for its season opener on Feb. 16 at the Presbyterian Church featuring iSING Festival’s mesmerizing show of international opera and song.

Above, Haiming Wu, in ‘Dragon Boat Song,’ flirts with her three suitors who vie for her attention, from left, Bryan Murray, Jose Rubio, and Lucas Levy.

“‘I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears,” said Islander and playwright Jeff Baron after the performance. “‘The audience was in heaven.”