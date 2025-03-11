Shelter Island Justice Court, March 11, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on January 6, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Stephen F. Biehle, parking violation, reduced from failure to keep right, fined $100 plus $25.

Mariano A. Carreto Gramajo, parking violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $100 plus $25.

Federico Kogan, parking violation, reduced from stop sign violation, $100 plus $25.

Ervin R. Patzan Top, parking violation, reduced from speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone, $100 plus $25.

Fredy Rolando Sisalima Suarez, parking violation, reduced from unlicensed driver, $100 plus $25.

Deemed scofflaws for failing to appear were Jessica A. Hockstra on vehicle/traffic charges and BrianW. McGinness on a traffic charge.

Twelve cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar.