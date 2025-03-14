Cyclist injured in collision, transported to Stony Brook Hospital

(Reporter file))

Shelter Island Police reported that on Monday, March 10, at 4:12 p.m., Walter C. Brigham III of Southold was injured when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck.

According to the accident report, Llefry A. Alvizures Garcia of Shelter Island was driving southbound from New York Avenue to North Menantic Road when the cyclist, who was riding eastbound on West Neck Road, struck the right side of the truck.

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services evaluated Mr. Brigham, finding him semi-responsive and appearing to have suffered significant head trauma. EMS transported the patient to Klenawicus Airfield where he was transported via helicopter to Stony Brook Hospital for further medical assistance.

Witnesses reported seeing the cyclist dragging his feet on the ground attempting to slow down prior to the crash. Subsequent police investigation found the rear brakes of the bicycle to be inoperable. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report.