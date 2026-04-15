Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 15, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Graphic Novel Book Club, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Ages 10+. Join Graphic Novel Quest, the Youth Services new book club. Snacks provided. See Youth Services in advanced to join.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Story Craft, 10:30 a.m. Ages 2 – 5, Library. A 30-minute session combining interactive stories, songs, and hands-on crafts designed for ages 2-5 and their caregivers.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Wholesome Hour, 3 p.m. Ages 10+ Library. Unwind with cozy audio books, read-alouds, calming activities, and snacks.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Story Time, 10 – 11 a.m. Library (Ages 0-4). Ms. Mary reads new books and old favorites.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Children’s Movie Day, 3 – 4:50 p.m. Library. (Ages 8 – 10) Zootopia 2. Popcorn will be served. Adult must accompany children under 10.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Parkinson’s Disease Presentation, Noon. Zoom. Administrator of Southampton Hospital’s Parkinson’s Center provides information. Sign up at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Mashomack Speaker, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Dr. Nicole Maher, senior coastal scientist for The Nature Conservancy in NY, will speak on “Farmers in the Marsh.” Email

[email protected] to register.

Talking the Bill of Rights, 6 p.m. Zoom. Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman continue their series on the Bill of Rights. Sign up at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Shelter Island Friends of Music, 6 p.m. Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, pianist, free concert at Presbyterian Church.

Mashomack Volunteer Day, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. All hands welcome to prepare the native garden for planting. Email [email protected] to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Shelter Island Book Club, 4 – 5 p.m. “The Doorman” by Chris Pavone. At the History Museum.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Library Closed: Staff Development Day.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Lunch and Learn Senior Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Opioid Education with lunch at the Community Center. Sign up at 631-749-1059.

Make Your Smile Shine for Spring, 1 p.m. Library. Make lip gloss with Holly Cronin. Sign up at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee, Thursday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, April 20, 2 – 4 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Capital Planning & Grants Committee, Tuesday, April 21, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR: Trustees Special Meeting: Vote on Budget,Friday, April 17, 10 a.m.