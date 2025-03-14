Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: March 14, 2024
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 27, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
• Pierre Champignuelle & Courtenay O’Sullivan to 18 Rocky Point Road LLC, 18 Rocky Point Road (700-17-1-43.004) (R) $4,750,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• John & Stephanie West to Jose Gutierrez & Sandra Alcaute, 170 Grant Drive (600-66-4-1.034) (R) $905,000
• Dominick & Patricia Zaremba to Celia Figueroa, 195 Linda Avenue (600-85-2-36.006) (R) $725,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Nathan Able & Michelle Hirschberg to Pamela Arsove, 3420 Stars Road (1000-22-2-18) (R) $1,415,000
• KVM Enterprises Ltd to Gregory Giarratano, 2820 Shipyard Lane Unit 2C1 (1000-38.02-1-19) (R) $655,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Fishers Island USA to Fishers Island Ferry District, 172 Fox Lane (1000-12-1-4.003) (C) $2,100,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• 11 North Street Sound LLC to 11 North Realty LLC, 11 North Street (1001-4-3-22.005) (R) $1,250,000
• Steven Massey & Margo Myers-Massey to Brian & Susan Jaspers, 3900 Route 25 (1000-35-5-1) (R) $1,090,000
• Gerald & Rosemary Reidy to Brian Reidy, 167 Island View Lane (1000-57-2-33) (R) $500,000
• Simone Moraitis to Russell Kransky, 480 Landing Lane (1000-43-4-10) (V) $400,000
LAUREL (11948)
• BVBNY LLC to Santos Portillo, 2800 Main Road (1000-125-3-7.005) (R) $760,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Dorothy Farnbach Trust to Kyle Krause, 2600 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-13) (R) $730,000
• ONR LLC to Olcay & Fidan Bekin, 735 Westphalia Road (1000-141-3-21) (R) $585,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Amy Linnen to Kristen & Robert Derrig, 1263 Northville Turnpike (600-65-6-9.002) (R) $1,150,000
• Francine Walker Trust to David & Joanne Cole, 127 Chris Sundrop Court (600-43-5-35) (R) $800,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• John & Maryann Nash to Ryan Munch & Marika Frumes, 105 Blue Marlin Drive (1000-56-7-10) (R) $1,250,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)