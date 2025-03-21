Shelter Island photographer to be featured in famed institute’s presentation

These wild turkey chicks were spotted in the photographer’s backyard on the Island. (Credit: KC Bailey)

Island hotographer K.C. Bailey wanted to respond to the Roger Tory Peterson Institute’s invitation to artists to revisit Peterson (of the Peterson bird guides) and James Fisher’s book about their journey to document birds across North America, titled “Wild America.”

She had stunning wildlife photos to submit, many taken here on Shelter Island. But the challenge was where to find that out-of-print book, last reprinted in 1997?

“I needed to look no further than our Shelter Island Library,” she was glad to report. “So shout out to our library. It’s a an irreplaceable resource for our imagination and curiosity.”

KC Bailey photographed this juvenile bald eagle in South Ferry Hills.

Ms. Bailey’s photograph of wild turkeys, taken at her home on the Island, will be included in the Roger Tory Peterson Institute’s, “Art that Matters to the Planet: Wild America” exhibit from March 29 to July 27, 2025 in Jamestown, N.Y.

More of K.C. Bailey’s work can be found at kcbailey.com/still-wild