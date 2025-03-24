The Reporter honored by New York Press Association: Takes home awards for excellence

Adam Bundy’s ‘Moonlight Sonata,’ which graced the Reporter’s front page for the Nov. 21, 2024 edition, and was recognized for its beauty and technical excellence by the New York Press Association. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Your hometown paper brought home five prestigious awards across all editorial categories — news writing, columns, feature writing, feature photos and editorials — from the New York Press Association’s (NYPA) Spring Convention, held Thursday and Friday, March 20-21, in Saratoga.

Judged by members of the Missouri Press Association, NYPA’s “Better Newspaper Contest” fielded 2,082 entries from 154 newspapers across the state. Participating newspapers competed for awards in 68 categories.

Our Charity Robey was honored by the judges with a First-Place award for columns.

The judges wrote: “The writing is elegant, and includes humor, personality, and humility … solid and entertaining columns, which are the reasons for writing and/or reading a column … Rules for this category include, ‘Issue treatment, local appeal, originality, writing quality and issue oriented.’ This entry fills the bill.”

Staff Writer Julie Lane took home a Second-Place prize in the News Story category for her report on the Shelter Island Fire Department’s reaction to a proposal from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for revisions the federal agency wants to impose on volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service units. The judges noted: “A well-written report that explains in simple terms why local decision makers oppose some federal guidelines.”

Editor Ambrose Clancy was honored with a Third-Place award for Editorial Pages, with the judges writing, “Great local content. Design flow is really good and good use of art.”

Mr. Clancy also won a Third-Place award for Feature Writing for his story, “A Shelter Island Vietnam veteran remembers: George Rowland, and a war that changed everything.” The judges noted that, “This veteran’s story really took you there. I’ve read many Veterans Day type stories, but this one drew me in more than others.”

And Adam Bundy, whose beautiful work graces the Reporter’s pages nearly every week, was presented with a Third-Place award Feature Photo for his “Moonlight Sonata,” which the judges raved, “OMG! Moonlight Sonata – perfect! A gift for those who didn’t get to see it live.”

Congratulations to all for these major achievements.

And most of all, thanks to the Reporter’s readers and advertisers, who support and inspire us, week in and week out.