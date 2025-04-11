Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 11, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 31, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Mercedes Mooney to Christian & Heidi Fokine, 79A North Midway Road (700-14-3-35.003) (R) $1,237,500
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Estate of Patricia Haig to Sandy & Arnaud Stevens, 42 Country Club Drive (700-1-2-25) (R) $1,525,000
• Maura McGloin to Joshua Meltzer & Marie Buellingen, 5 Mimosa Place (700-17-1-72) (R) $1,401,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Karen Gillis Trust to Jamesport Management Co LLC, 21 Lagoon Court West (600-88-2-13) (R) $975,000
• Ford Kimmel to Steven Mabey & Dorothy Mabey, 439 Tuthills Lane (600-46-2-1) (R) $800,000
• Lidia Wacek to 17 Old Riverhead Road LLC, 202 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.018) (R) $550,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Mariland LLC to 500 Broadwaters LLC, 500 Broadwaters Road. (R) $4,825,000
• Sharon Nessi to Mansa Real Estate LLC, 15105 Oregon Road (1000-73-1-1) (R) $3,500,000
• Nicholas Brice to GLC 5700 Nassau Point Road Trust, 5700 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-12-2.001) (R) $2,231,000
• Jonathan Pavlich to Svetlana Vaisman & Eugene Granovsky, 1265 Vanston Road (1000-111-4-26.003) (R) $2,075,000
• Eric Jadow to Ann Castagnola, 3655 Stillwater Avenue (1000-136-2-11) (R) $2,070,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Hooverness LLC to Hanami I LLC, 5722 Clay Point Road (1000-2-1-11.003) (R) $4,550,000
• Estate of Suzanne Coleman to Glenn Solomon & Margaret Flanagan, 252 Montauk Avenue (1000-9-2-15.001) (R) $2,500,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Jacqueline Trojanowski Trust to 1492 Main Road Jamesport LLC, 1492 Main Road (600-68-1-30) (R) $1,475,000
• North Wind Farm to 622 Church Lane LLC, 335 Herricks Lane (600-22-2-15) (R) $990,000
• Lorraine Sakli to Mary Corrigan, 1006 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-91-1-9.002) (R) $725,000
• Craig Zitek Liam Keating, 99 Saint Marys Drive (600-69-3-25) (R) $515,000
• KJF Family Trust to James & Rossana Froehlich, 40 Seaman Road (600-69-3-4) (R) $450,000
• James & Kristen Cochran to 33 Doug LLC, 33 Doug Lane (600-91-3-10.003) (V) $435,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Richard & Kathleen Riley to 2450 Land Development Inc, 19 Cedar Court (600-71-2-38.001) (R) $928,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Ronald & Victoria Johnson to Darren & Jaclyn Hinderliter, 510 Tallwood Lane (1000-113-7-19.027) (R) $850,000
• Jody & Timothy Pumillo to JEB 1 LLC, 10470 Main Road (1000-143-3-33.003) (R) $410,000
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• Albert Wood to Hampton Oyster Company LLC, 1000 1st Street (1000-117-7-32) (C) $725,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Estate of Peter Smith to Paul Sawyer, 26619 Main Road (1000-18-3-9.002) (R) $2,410,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Michael & Jennifer Koke to Kurt & Alexandra Bazarewski, 200 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.020) (R) $3,800,000
• 1665 Glenn LLC to Mark Cohen, 1665 Glenn Road (1000-78-1-25) (R) $2,262,500
• Ralph T Gazzillo (Referee) & Chris Lennon (Defendant) to Deutsche Bank, 350 Brigantine Drive (1000-79-4-43) (R) $1,439,416
• John & Caryll Batterman to Susan Conlon, 1830 Laurel Avenue (1000-56-1-2.024) (R) $1,325,000
• Callista & Paul Tully to Christopher & Joanne Marinaccio, 295 Grove Drive (1000-80-4-12.001) (R) $1,268,000
• Rachel Murphy to Boris & Rimma Gdalevich, 11220 Soundview Avenue (1000-54-6-2.007) (R) $1,100,000
• Claire & Patrick Burke to Edward & Katie Miller, 345 Colonial Road (1000-79-6-26) (R) $1,050,000
• Anthony & Angela Tondo to Robert & Debra Cubbin, 810 Greenfields Lane (1000-63-5-22) (R) $860,000
• Suzanne Daly to Christopher & Maria Fontana, 685 Bay Haven Lane (1000-88-4-32) (R) $815,000
• Sally Rein Trust to Lisa Mellas, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 13B (1000-63.02-1-39) (R) $557,500
• Estate of Joan Cortez to Constance Banks, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 16C (1000-63.01-1-28) (R) $515,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)