Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 8, 2026

(Reporter file photo)

JOURNALISM MATTERS

To the Editor:

I wanted to congratulate Ambrose Clancy for his award as Writer of the Year from the New York Press Association and to Nancy Green for her third place award for columns.

The success of these two fine journalists and the role of our Shelter Island Reporter in our community highlights the continued importance of print (and online) local newspapers.

As we see local newspapers folding in big and little communities, we realize how important vetted news and responsible journalism matters

to we citizens.

Thank you, Shelter Island Reporter, for continuing to publish and keep us all informed.

WENDY TURGEON, Shelter Island

HEART OF THE COMMUNITY

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the school gymnasium, the Shelter Island School budget vote will take place. The budget vote is an important time for our community. This information is shared to help residents understand the proposed budget and its impact.

What this budget does:

• Maintains current programs.

• Restores ½ day Pre-K 3.

• Rebuilds reserves.

• Keeps the district on a stable path under the tax cap while strengthening long-term financial stability.

For the last decade, the district has worked to remain under the tax cap, adjusting during COVID and economic uncertainty. This reflects fiscal responsibility. If approved, projections show the district is expected to remain under the cap for years to come.

As Newsday has reported, Long Island school taxes average 60–70% of a property tax bill. On Shelter Island, it is about 41%, lower than many surrounding districts. Health insurance costs have risen about 12% annually, impacting long-term planning and budget stability.

Our school is the heart of the community, bringing together students, families, and neighbors, and supporting young families in staying on the Island.

If the budget is not approved, the district will need to reduce $513,934, affecting extracurricular activities, athletics, cafeteria services, field trips, staffing, and resulting in the inability to restore the early childhood program, Pre-K 3.

Sports, clubs, and the arts, including plays, concerts and musicals, are vital to student growth, supporting teamwork, creativity, leadership, and connection.

Polls will be open in the school gymnasium on Tuesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

RACHEL MEDINA, BARBARA MARSHALL, HEATHER FUNDORA, LAURENE SILVANI DE LEON, AMY MITCHELL, AMBER WILSON, The Shelter Island PTSA Board

CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT FOR THE BETTER

To the Editor:

Many people resent the dramatic changes that are taking place on Shelter Island. The implications become apparent as we look at our local businesses and see fewer year-round places to eat and drink or buy food. Absent is a pharmacy and medical services are limited.

Looking at house size and cost, only the very wealthy can afford to live here and choose to only summer here. Descriptive terms for the Island now include “high-end,” “seasonal,” “bedroom community,” and “desolate” in the winter.

Seasonally this condition is problematic. It replaces the community that lives here full time, with empty summer houses. Islanders can no longer afford the rising costs. School enrollment is declining and the Island’s unique character is disappearing. Many workers live off-Island and commute, first responder positions are changing from volunteers to paid, and Islanders must travel off-Island for shopping and basic needs.

How do ADUs (accessory dwelling units) play into this? ADUs increase density with two dwellings per lot. They are affordable because they are small and not burdened with land cost. They incorporate affordable housing into the fabric of the Island without the challenges and stigma of government-built housing. However, if unregulated, ADUs add fuel to the fire, creating more summer rentals and congestion.

Town government is regulating ADUs with antiquated zoning codes and missing the big picture benefit that ADUs provide by giving young Islanders a start and promoting a diverse year-round community.

We need Town government to legislate and enforce land use that promotes ADUs as year-round affordable housing for Islanders. ADUs should not be used to create more summer rentals for monetary gain. Affordable year-round housing integrated into the fabric of the Island will help reclaim the character of the Island.

MICHAEL SHATKEN, Shelter Island

MEANINGFUL MOMENTS

To the Editor:

I wanted to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the PTSA Spring Fling. You made such a memorable experience for the children of Shelter Island. Because of your time, effort, generosity, and the many donations from our community, they were able to enjoy a night filled with fun, laughter, and meaningful moments with friends.

The joy and excitement on their faces throughout the night truly said it all. Events like this create lasting memories that children carry with them, strengthening friendships. It was more than just a dance — it was an opportunity for the children to feel supported, valued, and part of something truly special.

This event would not have been possible without the incredible parents who donated their time, provided food and drinks, and helped plan every detail. Your dedication and willingness to give so much of yourselves brought this night to life in the most meaningful way.

Your contributions helped create an atmosphere that was joyful, welcoming, and unforgettable for all who attended.

A special thank you to Dr. Doelger for your generosity and continued support. Your contribution made a meaningful impact and helped ensure the success of such a special evening.

Nights like these are only possible because of the kindness and commitment of people like you. Thank you for helping create an experience the children will carry with them for years to come.

BARBARA MARSHALL, PTSA Board member

BACKDOOR TO CODE CHANGE

To the Editor:

If the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) grants (its member) Lynne Colligan’s application for variances to allow an ADU on a quarter-acre lot in the Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District (NSPOD), it could open a floodgate to similar applications for other ADUs in NSPOD strictly prohibited by the Town Code.

Other applicants to the Plus One ADU program with houses in the NSPOD are waiting on the outcome of this application, as the current housing board chairperson admitted during the recent hearing. There are also hundreds of “accessory sleeping quarters” (without stoves, not permitted to be rented out) and other structures in the NSPOD that could be adapted to become ADUs.

If the ZBA grants the pending application it will set a dangerous precedent and weaken the Town Code’s protection of the NSPOD without any independent, unbiased, scientific environmental assessment of allowing ADUs in NSPOD. Over time the environmental consequences (increased drawdown of water and generation of wastewater) in the most environmentally fragile part of the Shelter Island might be devastating. The Code’s AA-zoning (2 acres) and prohibition of ADUs in the NSPOD are both wisely designed to limit density there and should not be removed without serious environmental assessment.

Housing board chairs, including the freshman member of the Town Board, have long wanted to change the Town Code to allow ADUs in the NSPOD. Rather than try to convince the Town Board to make such a change, they are using the application of respected and well-liked teacher as a Trojan horse to effectively accomplish the same thing through the back door of ZBA, without any environmental assessment that such drastic change of Town Code would have required. ZBA should reject this attempt to goad it into defacto legislating and leave the legislating of the NSPOD to the Town Board.

JAN SUDOL, Shelter Island