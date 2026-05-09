Lessons from our mothers

What is something your mother taught you that still guides your life today?

Yessica Chacón: My mother taught me to always do good, no matter what others do, and to live with honesty.

Eileen Hudon: Even at the end of her life, my mother began each day by thanking God for another day — teaching me to live with faith, gratitude, and joy.

Gabriel (Gabe) Torrealba Koehler: My mother has taught me to make wise choices and to grow into the best version of myself.

John Barrett: My mother taught me that simple acts of courtesy, like saying ‘Thank you,’ and ‘Excuse me,’ are what make life worthwhile.