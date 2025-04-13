Two promotions, two appointments: Shelter Island Town Board filling slots

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Two Building Department staff members have received promotions and two other Islanders were appointed to Town committees in the past week.

Reed Karen is now Principal Building Inspector and Brett Poleshuk is Senior Building Inspector. Both passed necessary Civil Service Tests to qualify for their promotions.

Katherine Rossi-Snook, who opted not to seek re-election to the Board of Education, has been appointed to the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, filling the vacancy that occurred when Gordon Gooding took his seat on the Town Board.

Neal Espen Segal was appointed to the Community Housing Board.

The promotions and appointments were made at the Town Board meeting on April 7.