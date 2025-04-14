Shelter Island residents hear rate increases info for North Ferry

Coming home with a spring sunset. North Ferry has applied for an increase in fares.(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Residents learned in the past week they will be looking at increases in rates for both North and South ferry companies with the North Ferry rate proposal known and the South Ferry proposal expected to be revealed shortly.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt and Manager John Michalak presided over an information session on April 9 to discuss the planned increase with Island residents whose tickets are subsidized by those who pay full fares.

In deciding on rate increases, Mr. Hunt said they try to be sensitive to Island residents. Many other ferry riders are causal users or those using the ferry to access the South Fork, and have other options, he said.

Mr. Hunt said the cost to the company is $9.49 to take a car and driver one way or $18.98 for a same day return. Islanders now pay $6.90 one way and would pay $7.52 if the new rate is adopted. That amounts to a 62 cent increase. A round trip ticket, now at $8.40 for Islanders, would go to $9.15, a rise of 75 cents.

With regard to the walk on fares, they are the same as the passenger fares in vehicles:

For Island resident walk-on passengers using the FerryPass system, the current fare is $1.50 per trip. The new fare will be $1.63. For non-resident walk-on passengers using FerryPass, the current fare is $2.50 per trip. The new fare will be $2.72.

For all walk on passengers who buy tokens, the current fare is $3.00 per trip. There will be no increase in this fare.

No one likes increased rates, Mr. Hunt said, but higher rates are a necessity to stay in business. “We try to make this as gentle as possible” for residents, he said, but the ferry service can’t operate on a negative basis. Increased travel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic included wood and steel and other rising costs, including insurance on the fleet; health premiums for employees have also been escalating.

County Legislator Catherine Stark (R-Riverhead) explained the relationship between ferry companies and the Legislature. Suffolk County is the regulatory agency when it comes to fare increases. A ferry company submits information on costs and needs to the Legislature’s Office of Budget Review that can take up to 45 days to issue a report.

The Legislature then sets up a date for a public meeting — the next is tentatively set for May 6. It is open to the public, but anyone who can’t go in person, but wishes to comment, can send a letter that will be read by legislators, or they may leave a message with legislators.

“Members of the Legislature can’t dictate to ferry companies how they raise rates,” Ms. Stark said. There are 18 legislators who review the information and listen to public statements rendering opinions on the requested rate increases.

Similarly, the Town doesn’t make a decision to accept or deny a request, but can opt to comment at the public hearing, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said.

Resident Gina Kraus said she’s concerned about the rate increase on families with a child who needs to leave the Island for weekly — or more often — therapies and doctors’ appointments. Ms. Kraus suggester charging more for trucks and motorcycles to lower costs for Island residents.

Mr. Hunt, who has worked for North Ferry since 2003, explained how adding even higher costs for the trucks hits Islanders in the cost of their on-Island purchases or deliveries to their houses. Everything sold on the Island has to be delivered via ferry and it hits consumers’ pocketbooks that way.

Asked when another rate increase might come after this one, Mr. Michalak said it’s not possible to project very far out because there’s no way of knowing changes that affects costs.

Mr. Hunt said a raise in rates is necessary now and if it can’t be achieved, the company would lose the increases anticipated from summer residents and visitors. There would be no easy way to recover from lost revenue, he said.