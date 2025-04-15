Uncategorized

Learning at Mashomack

By Ambrose Clancy

(Courtsy photo)

On Wednesday, April 9, the Shelter Island School’s Earth Science class spent the day with educational leader Cindy Belt. On the beach, students reenacted the glacier that formed the two moraines of Long Island, discussed the formation of rocks, and spied a seal basking in the sun.

Pictured, from left top: Aisley Davidson, Jayla Jones, Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg; middle: Emily Lupo, Elizabeth Weslek, Ella Fundora; lower: Maeve Springer, Eliza McCarthy, Lucas Reiter, Michelle Martinez, and Emily Shepherd.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

Looking to comment on this article? Send us a letter to the editor instead.

Related Content