Learning at Mashomack

(Courtsy photo)

On Wednesday, April 9, the Shelter Island School’s Earth Science class spent the day with educational leader Cindy Belt. On the beach, students reenacted the glacier that formed the two moraines of Long Island, discussed the formation of rocks, and spied a seal basking in the sun.

Pictured, from left top: Aisley Davidson, Jayla Jones, Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg; middle: Emily Lupo, Elizabeth Weslek, Ella Fundora; lower: Maeve Springer, Eliza McCarthy, Lucas Reiter, Michelle Martinez, and Emily Shepherd.