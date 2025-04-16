Community Housing Board seeking accessory dwelling applicants: Last chance to qualify for 1st funding round

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

If you are a property owner who has been thinking about considering the “ADU-Plus One” program that could provide some funding that puts an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on your property, now’s the time to learn about the program before funding dries up in the first tranche of State funding.

The Town has qualified for $2 million in funding. With close to 16 applicants in the pipeline, that would dry up the funding that provides up to $125,000 to help fund an individual ADU project.

While the Town is expected to get another $2 million grant, the Community Development Corporation of Long Island (CDCLI) is seeking to wrap up this first round of grants by the end of September.

Members of the Town’s Community Housing Board are hoping to have by sometime in May a venue to meet those who want to explore the grant opportunity. It could be at the Farmers Market at the Shelter Island History Museum, or the Center Firehouse on a weekend in May.

The exact date and time will be determined shortly and announced on the Town website and in the Reporter.

Members of the Community Housing Board who met April 10 learned that with the next check due from a transfer tax paid by purchasers of Island properties, they will surpass $1 million since that money began flowing.

Exactly how the money will be used has not been determined, but is expected to help fund some of the expenses to structure legal expenses and other costs related to 10 planned rental units on three sites.

The Community Housing Board has sent out Requests for Quotations for potential contractors interested in building, and possibly managing, the units with their payback coming through rents paid by occupants.