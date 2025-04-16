Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 16, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On April 13, Bruce M. Hopke, 72, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with 2nd degree disorderly conduct for disobeying a court order, following an investigation into a report of a domestic dispute. The defendant was released on a desk appearance ticket and directed to appear in Justice Court on Monday, April 14 for arraignment.

SUMMONSES

Juan Rodriguez Alvizures of Shelter Island was ticketed on April 4 for having an unregistered vehicle, inadequate or no stop lamps and operating out of class on West Neck Road.

Juan Ventura of Brentwood received a summons on April 8 for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

Julio Ticuro Lopez of Southold was ticketed on April 10 for an unregistered vehicle and indistinct license plate on North Ferry Road.

ACCIDENTS

Bruce M. Kolodny of Shelter Island was driving on Gardiner’s Bay Drive on April 8 when a deer collided with his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On April 10, Michelle Corbett of Shelter Island was driving on Brander Parkway when a deer ran onto the road, striking her vehicle and causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A report of an unknown yellow substance floating in West Neck Harbor on April 6 was investigated; it was determined to be pollen. On April 7 the Highway Superintendent requested extra patrols on Town property. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on April 4. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on April 8; in Menantic on April 10. Officers received taser instruction certification on April 4. A report of multiple spam phone calls was received on April 7. Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Lesson 8 was taught to Grades 4 and 6 on April 8. Police issued receipts for found property including a chainsaw, a wallet and a cellphone which was later returned to the owner. In other reports: officers performed court duty; conducted school crossing duty; and provided a lift assist.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Goats that had escaped from their pen in South Ferry Hills were reported on April 5. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) alerted the owner, who had the animals secured by the time of arrival. A turtle hit by a vehicle on April 4 was taken to a veterinarian for euthanasia. The ACO assisted with dogs at large on April 6, 8 and 9. An injured turkey could not be captured by the ACO after being hit by a vehicle on April 6. The ACO freed a Canadian goose stuck in a fence on April 7.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on April 6 and 9 and transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.