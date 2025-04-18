Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 17, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

LASTING A LIFE TIME

To the Editor:

“Big Fish,” this year’s annual play, was a tremendous success this past weekend. John and Anu, I truly don’t know how you manage to pull it off year after year — it’s nothing short of magic. I know it takes a team of tireless volunteers working behind the scenes, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who helped bring this production to life.

To Julia Brennan — those costumes were absolutely fabulous. Jessie King, your choreography had the students dancing like pros. Susan Cincotta, thank you for sharing your acting wisdom and helping the cast shine. Thanks to Peter Waldner, your awesome artwork for the set and posters. Thanks to Marcus Kaasik for shining the lights, Karl Kaasik for filming, a Bethsaida Campos on microphones, Lisa Goody and Susan Cronin Box office and photographer Eleanor Labrozzi.

And of course, the biggest thanks goes to the incredible, talented students who poured months of effort and energy into this production. Whether on stage or backstage, your dedication and passion were evident in every moment.

Though the play only ran for four days, the memories will last a lifetime — it’s forever imprinted in my mind and in the hearts of all who saw it.

We also appreciate the effort to keep ticket prices accessible so that everyone can enjoy the show. We know how costly equipment and production can be, so thank you to those who continue to support this program through donations — it truly makes a difference and helps keep this beautiful tradition alive.

Thank you all again for making this unforgettable performance possible.

MARIKA KAASIK, Shelter Island

IS IT TIME TO SAY ‘NO MORE’?

To the Editor:

When are our elected representatives going to finally stop seeing the taxpayers of Shelter Island as a bottomless pit from whom they can constantly demand more and more of our hard-earned money? Read the Reporter carefully to see what we are going to be voting on in May.

First the School Board is asking us to accept a cap-piercing 6.97% school tax increase. The reasons given by the superintendent do not seem to in any way justify this incredible increase. Who among us are getting a nearly 7% increase in our incomes this year?

On top of that, another proposition by the Shelter Island History Museum will ask us for an additional $275,000 for their “operational and maintenance expenses.”

Second, I ask you to look at your IRA’s and see how much you have lost of your hard -earned money during the last month in the stock market.

Third, I ask you to check the prices in the supermarkets of the goods you need each day and see how they are rising almost daily.

Fourth, listen to the experts on TV who are not politically affiliated and who are almost universally expecting a dramatic recession in the near future.

Finally, look clearly at the proposed school budget and the number of students who are in the district. That number includes more than 10% who are, according to Newsday, chronically absent.

We have one chance to send a message to our elected representatives. Vote “NO” on the school budget and the propositions. Maybe even our Town Board will pay attention and realize that enough is enough in taxing our residents when it comes to the Town Budget as well.

BOB FREDERICKS, Shelter Island

SPEAKING OUR MIND WITH FACTS

To the Editor:

This letter addresses Wendy Turgeon’s letter (“Speaking our mind,” April 10). She writes: “Campaign promises to help Americans might be questionable when it entails limiting women’s choices, kicking out hard-working immigrants who keep this economy going and taxing us with tariffs. I’m not sure that it is really in the interests of Americans.”

The Supreme Court of the United States, not our president, ruled that Roe v. Wade is unconstitutional.

Women can choose to participate in women’s sports without fear of injury and unfair competition thanks to Mr. Trump.

Tariffs are a negotiating tool, skillfully employed by our president. Financially supporting millions of illegal people invited by Biden into our country, however, does raise our taxes.

Legal hard-working immigrants have nothing to fear. Violent criminals illegally here are deported.

Social Security is safe.

This administration protects free non-violent protests or speech.

The prior administration, however, pressured the press, and social media to censor news unfavorable to The White House. This was revealed at judicial hearings.

Curiously, Ms. Turgeon writes: “O. K., we should not vandalize Teslas owned by those who purchased before the current regime. It is not their fault.” Are new purchasers and dealers at fault for buying an eco-friendly car? Should their lives be disrupted?

Federal jobs are indeed being cut where found unnecessary.

The writer uses the word “teenagers” in the pejorative to describe employees of DOGE. These employees, like their boss, are bright, highly-skilled businesspeople who left lucrative positions and companies to legally help our country eliminate wasteful spending and decrease the national debt.

Finally, this administration is not a regime as characterized by Ms. Turgeon. The facts demonstrate this administration is here to help our county with love and respect.

KATHRYN A. CUNNINGHAM, Shelter Island

SUPERVISOR RUNNING AGAIN

To the Editor:

As previously announced, I am running for a second term to be your Town Supervisor. For those who might not know me, I began my love affair with Shelter Island 40 years ago as a weekend visitor, and moved here full-time 32 years ago to start an accounting practice and a family.

I ran that business until a year ago, and raised two amazing daughters here. I have been on the Town Board for eight years, one of them as supervisor.

For those of you who do know me, know I am not good at self promotion. But I will, over the next seven months, make the case why you should re-elect me. Briefly, I care deeply about Shelter Island, I work hard, spend time understanding the issues, the challenges, possible solutions and consider all opinions. I’m fair, calm, cool and collected under fire, which are all useful attributes for the position of Supervisor.

I look forward to connecting with you in the coming months and asking for your vote.

AMBER BRACH-WILLIAMS, Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

HIGHWAY SUPE UP FOR RE-ELECTION

To the Editor:

I was ready to step into the role of Highway Superintendent/Commissioner of Public Works, and would like to continue serving you in that role. While this first year has flown by, I’m excited to build on its foundation as we work to make the Recycling Center user-friendly with credit card usage at the scale house; additions to our recycling program; and an enhanced Goody Pile.

I opened the gates at the Highway Office on Bowditch Road to welcome residents with questions or concerns as part of my commitment to transparency and accessibility. I’ve worked to build strong relationships with the many departments in our government, keeping communication open and support ongoing. I’ve worked closely with the Building Department to ensure that road openings, driveway aprons and plantings near town rights-of-way are permitted and reviewed before being installed.

Some key projects accomplished this year included updates to Goat Hill: a new kitchen floor, appliances, repaved cart paths, and improvements to tees and landscaping. We renovated the Goody Pile, adding shelving, signage, a new roof, and outdoor area for furniture and reusable materials. It’s become a great gathering spot for the community.

I’ve partnered with local community organizations like North Fork ‘Relic’ to install beach cleanup stations at four local beaches. I’m working with Sylvester Manor to secure a grant for a pilot food scraps program that will help reduce the volume of wet garbage that we have to handle. I worked with High School math teacher, Jimbo Thienert, and his externship experiential program, to provide a hands-on experience about a career with the Highway Department.

After 11 years with the department, I bring hands-on experience, valuable knowledge, and a deep commitment to quality service and this community. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Shelter Island.

KEN LEWIS, Highway Superintendent/Commissioner of Public Works, Town of Shelter Island

TOWN CLERK SEEKS NEW TERM

To the Editor:

As the current Town Clerk for the Town of Shelter Island, I am honored to announce my candidacy for re-election in 2025.

Over the past three years, I have had the privilege of serving our community with transparency, efficiency, dedication, and a welcoming spirit. When I started this role under the guidance of Dottie Ogar — an institution in Town Hall — I worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition during a pivotal time. It was a true honor to have earned Mrs. Ogar’s trust as her successor after her remarkable 60-year career.

One of my key initiatives has been the ongoing effort to digitize our Town’s records, making them easier to access, better preserved, and managed with modern tools. Thanks to my consistent effort and collaboration, I am proud to share that the Town of Shelter Island has officially partnered with Laserfiche. This partnership marks a significant step for us, bringing state-of-the-art technology to our records management, setting us on the path to a more efficient and organized future.

Thank you for your support and consideration. I look forward to welcoming you at the Clerk’s window!

AMBER WILSON Clerk, Town of Shelter Island

LARSEN IN THE RUNNING

To the Editor:

Growing up here on Shelter Island was a unique and wonderful experience. As Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor for The town of Shelter Island, I have the pleasure, honor, and responsibility of continuing to serve all of the people in this community I love.

I am writing to ask for your support as I run for re-election as your Town Councilwoman. Being elected to the Town Board is a significant responsibility and not one that I take lightly. It is an honor to serve our community, and I am confident that I have earned your continued support by demonstrating that I am up to the task.

My campaign is not about party politics; it is about addressing the real problems that affect us in a balanced and enforceable way. It is important that your Town Board understand all sides of an issue before making a decision, and decisions should be made with their long-term and financial consequences in mind. I am an independent thinker who brings a practical, common-sense, problem-solving approach to all that I do.

Change is here, and we need to get ahead of it. We see it reflected in our updated property values, increased traffic, and overall cost of living. This is going to be a very hard year for a lot of people. As a town, we need to find a way to evolve without losing the essential and fundamental characteristics that make this island so special. We need to learn from our neighbors, listen to our committees, and tap into our residents for the knowledge and information they can impart.

If you see me around town, please feel free to let me know what you are thinking. If you have questions or want to get more involved with my campaign, please contact me at [email protected].

MARGARET LARSEN Councilwoman, Town of Shelter Island

HAT IN THE RING

To the Editor:

Shelter Island is a place so many of us call home. However, over the past several years, this town is starting to resemble the Hamptons and is becoming unaffordable. This island has long resisted the influx of “Hampton-like” changes. Yet, if you listen to the new Board members, they constantly compare us to the Hamptons and implement policies based on those towns. A recent example was attempting to mimic North Haven’s dock code, a portion of which, as of now, was deemed unconstitutional.

It would be an honor to be elected to the Town Board as someone who cares deeply about the uniqueness of Shelter Island. I am not here to make empty promises, but I will try to fight back and hold off the Hampton-like ways as best I can.

It was recently noted at a Board meeting that our taxes are directly linked to the spending by the Town Board. Yet members continue to vote for increased spending, ignoring the concerns of the people. Taxes and insurance are getting higher by the year and our food, gas and ferry rates just keep going up. The Board can’t control all these prices, but I promise to ensure the Board members open their eyes and see the struggles of our seniors and young families trying to pay basic bills. I will bring that new perspective to the Board.

I don’t have all the answers, but I can promise that I will be up front and fight for the taxpayers of the Island first and foremost. No backroom politics. Please vote “Tom Cronin” for Town Council, and take our Island back to the special place we call home.

TOM CRONIN, Shelter Island