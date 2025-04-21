Calling all volunteers for Shelter Island Cleanup: May 3 event to clear roadsides and beaches

Perennial volunteers James Dawson, left, Roz Dimon and Towny Montant have helped get the Island ready for summer in past Cleanups. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Lions will hold its 8th annual “Island Roadside and Beach Cleanup” on Saturday, May 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Everyone will meet at the Center Fire House for nourishment (early morning coffee and bagels), as well as to pick up trash grabbers and bags, high-visibility vests, gloves and instructions for assigned work areas. The time from 10 a.m. to noon will be Cleanup time.

At noon, there will be a celebration barbecue lunch at the Center Fire House with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water for all “volunteer pickers,” provided by the Shelter Island Fire Department.

So mark your calendars, get out the hats and walking shoes for the whole family, because everyone, both young and old, are invited to help out.

In past years we had Cleanup volunteers from age 3 to 80. This is the first chance in 2025 for all Islanders to come together for a great cause, friendly camaraderie, and a free lunch.

For pre-signup please email to: Cleanup.ShelterIslandLions.org. At time of signup you can choose the one area that you want to work. There are 11 designated areas across the Island.

This year we once again have the terrific sponsor support of the Shelter Island Fire Department providing both food and cleanup, and for the first time, Kristina Lange is organizing help from The Group For The East End.