Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: June 4, 2026

(Reporter file photo)

TAKE DOWN THE SIGNS

To the Editor:

It’s May, more than five months before Election Day, and already political signs are appearing on the Island.

Both parties should be aware that placing signs on public property is prohibited. The Town has a sign ordinance, which was recently revised and updated, designed to protect the rural character and natural beauty of the Island.

The Town Board has the responsibility to ensure that this law is fully enforced.

DON BINDLER, Shelter Island

SCARY

To the Editor:

Yesterday, June 1, I pulled nine ticks off my legs after spending about an hour in my garden. I thought I was safe because my property is sprayed once a month.

This winter was a great one for ticks. The snow acted as a blanket keeping them alive to greet us this Spring (see “Ticking-time bomb,” May 21). Apparently, only a layer of ice might have killed them.

If you haven’t already, ask the Shelter Island Library to send you the recent Tick Talk by Jerry Simons, a PA from StonyBrook. It is scary and fascinating. Tick bites reported in the emergency room are at their highest early season since 2017. We now have to worry about anaplasmosis, babesiosis, bartonella infections, ehrlichiosis, rickettsiosis, Rocky Mounting spotted fever, alphagal and lyme.

By the way, having a green lawn is a happy place for ticks — so don’t water your lawn as they hate the dry grass.

CAROL TIERNAN, Shelter Island

GREAT COVERAGE BY SI REPORTER

To the Editor:

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Ambrose Clancy for the wonderful and thorough coverage on this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony.

Also, our guest speaker, Major General Constantine Nicolet, U.S. Army, gave one of the very best speeches that I can ever remember and it deeply touched us all. The American Legion Post 281 wants to express our sincere appreciation for all of those who braved the weather and attended the ceremony to help remember and honor all of our fallen veterans. Thank you, Commander Mundy for making the right decision to bring the services indoors.

The headlines of the Shelter Island Reporter stated it beautifully, “A Community comes together to remember: 2026 Memorial Day ceremonies created an uplifting, emotional experience for Shelter Island.”

Thank you, Ambrose.

JIM COLLIGAN, Shelter Island