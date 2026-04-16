Summer children’s programs offer fun on the Island: Part 1, additional programs listed next week

(Courtesy image)

Beach Club Kids

Heights Beach Pavilion

June 29-August 14: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ages 3-7 years.

The Heights Beach Club’s popular nature-based creative program is designed to reflect the attributes of the award-winning “Project Wild” environmental education program, providing children with opportunities to play, create and explore.

Activities include arts, crafts, exploring/foraging, games, storytelling and experiences. Collaboration with local organizations will take place for special events/speakers incorporated throughout the summer.

Join the Beach Club for the season and extend the fun!

For more information and to register, contact Lori Beard Raymond at 631-749-0139 x 104 or email [email protected]

Mashomack Preserve’s Environmental Explorers

Dates: July 27–30 and August 3–6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Children will be guided on the trails and on the water as they hike, paddle and explore Mashomack’s amazing fields, forests and wetlands. During this active, hands-on program, they will learn about the fascinating natural world and how we can “be the change” we want to see for a better future.

Perfect for outdoor-loving kids ages 8-12 or entering grades 3-7 in Fall 2026. $375, scholarships available.

Registration is open at nature.org/nyevents

Summer Children’s Theater Program at Shelter Island History Museum

Registration for the Summer Children’s Theater Program is now open.

​Directed and facilitated by the Brooklyn Acting Lab (BAL), the program invites young artists to explore theater, history, and community through a joyful, immersive creative process.

Over the course of three weeks, children will collaborate on a scripted performance written by BAL artist and playwright Jenna Scotti. The 2026 production will transport students into the revolutionary past of Shelter Island, where they’ll uncover the stories of the Havens family and transform history into a vibrant, original piece of theater.

Now in its fifth year, and made possible by the Elizabeth Pedersen Fund and the Victoria Loconsolo Foundation, this cherished part of the Shelter Island summer connects children to the Island’s history, builds friendships, and allows participants to experience the joy of live theater. The workshop culminates in a celebratory performance on July 31 for family, friends, and the community to celebrate and share what the children have created.

Dates: July 13–31.

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to Noon

Final Performance: Friday, July 31

Ages: Children 6–12 at the start of the program

Junior Sailing at Shelter Island Yacht Club

Shelter Island Yacht Club has several levels of Junior Sailing courses, from kindergarten through teen years, with racing training at the higher levels. Some courses run four weeks, others eight weeks or a full summer season.

For information, visit siyc.com/junior-sailing