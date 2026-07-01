PSEG-LI, SWCA offer heat advisories

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PHOTO: The East End could see soaring temperatures.

The forecast for the next few days of extreme heat combined with drought conditions has Suffolk County Water Authority and PSEG-LI concerned and appealing to residents to for conservation measures.

PSEG-LI has sufficient electric capacity to meet the peak demand, according to Michael Sullivan, Vice President of Electric Operations. Equipment upgrades are enabling crews to respond rapidly to reports of outages.

Still customers are urged to conserve electricity to reduce stress on local neighborhood equipment, including transformers and lines.

The company recommends sevral immediate actions:

Set air conditioning units at 78 degrees or higher when home

Avoid using major appliances during peak hours from 3 to 7 p.m.

The company is activating a voluntary Smaart Savers Thermostat program to automatically adjust participating thermostats and reduce system loading

Close blinds and curtains on sun-facing windows to block head and use ceiling fans spinning counterclockwise to circulate air

The company recommends several efforts for health and safety reasons during extreme temperatures by staying hydrated while avoiding caffeine or alcohol; wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes; avoid strenuous outdoor activity during

During the hottest part of the day, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For residents who rely on life-sustaining medical equipment, it’s important to register with PSEG-LI’s Long Island Critical Care Program for enhanced notifications.

SCWA doesn’t supply water to Shelter Island, but manages the systems for the West Neck Water District system and Dering Harbor.

“Water use is approaching record levels due to drought conditions and high temperatures ahead of the July 4 holiday,” according to a statement issued by Jeffrey Szabo, SCWA Chief Executive Officer.

Water use for irrigation systems is adding to the problem.

On Shelter Island, the Town Just banned used of irrigation systems for watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The proposal came to the Town Board from the Water Advisory Committee based on freshwater levels in the aquifer at a 10-year low and substantially below normal precipitation. SCWA has also banned lawn watering for the same hours as the Town.

The resolution includes recommendations to minimize water use:

• Use drip irrigation systems on lants that need it but limit irrigation cycles to 20 minutes per cycle and three cycles per week

• Avoid prolonged pumping of wells

• Use an electric leaf blower, not water to clean driveways

• Use a car wash that recycles its water

• Use water efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures

• Check toilets for leaking tanks

For communities that use SCWA water, odd numbered street addresses should water only on odd numbered days and even street addresses only on even numbered days.

Anticipating continued dry conditions, the standards are expected to remain in effect.

“Conservation is a shared responsibility, and unchecked demand risks pressure drops that affect public safety,” Mr. Szabo said.