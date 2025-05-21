Double defeat at the polls: Shelter Island School budget, History Museum proposal rejected by voters 

It’s back to the drawing board for Shelter Island School District officials after falling 40 votes short of the 60% needed to pass the $13.85 million budget Tuesday, which would have gone above the state-imposed tax cap. The tally was 424 votes in favor of the spending plan for the 2025-26 school year, to 329 against.

“While this outcome was not what the district had hoped for, we respect and appreciate the voice of our community,” said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. “We will carefully evaluate the results and begin developing a thoughtful plan for the re-vote. Our goal is to present a revised budget that reflects community priorities while continuing to support the educational needs of or students,” he said.

According to published reports, 118 school budgets on Long Island were endorsed by voters. Shelter Island and the Elwood district were the only districts to lose in proposing to pierce the tax cap. Shelter Island’s majority was 54.8%; Elwood’s was 54.2%.

Island School Board President Kathleen Lynch said she’s “terribly disappointed, but the incredible team that crafted this budget I have faith will craft another budget” she believes will gain approval in a re-vote. Ms. Lynch, who has served as a member of the Board of Education since July 2015, was re-elected without opposition to another three-year term. She garnered 589 votes. Newcomer Molly Kendall received 559 votes to take the second open seat being vacated by Kate Rossi-Snook.

Voters approved by a vote of 610 to 170 a proposition enabling the a resolution to spend $49,823 in reserve funds for a roof on the FIT Center. That money was already in hand and has no effect on the school budget.

Voters approved a proposition to increase the distance from 15 miles to 19 miles to provide bus transportation for students attending off-Island private and parochial schools by a vote of 419 to 355. That proposition did not require a 60% margin for passage.

History Museum vote fails

By a wide margin, a $275,000 proposition to support the Shelter Island History Museum failed to pass That vote was 536 against to 239 in favor.

Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson was clearly disappointed and said only, “Plan B.” Queried about whether she has a plan B in mind, she said she does, but declined further comment Tuesday night.

When the Shelter Island Historical Society transitioned to become a museum, it came under the State Education Department, moving its proposition to Tuesday’s ballot. Had the proposition passed, it would have added $43.30 for the year to tax bills for those with property valued at $1 million.