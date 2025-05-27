Shelter Island School Softball team finishes a season of growth

Kylie Kuhr Leonard getting the ball from Alexis Bartilucci for an out at 1st base in the final softball game of the season. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

And just like that, spring sports are over.

On Tuesday, May 20 the Shelter Island softball game honored senior Dariana Duran Alvarado, raised money for the American Cancer Society, and made a statement in their final home game against the Ross School Ravens.

The Shelter Island athletic fields were busy that day. The boys baseball team had their final home game, and Little League was also playing. Some families were watching three games that afternoon.

The first time the Ravens and Islanders met was a raw, early spring game. Ross ended up dominating, and the game was called in the 5th inning, following the “mercy” rule. This time the play was far more competitive, with the game lasting the full 7 innings and the Islanders showcasing their hard-fought gains.

Dariana Duran Alvarado getting a base hit in her final game as an Islander. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

At the start of the game, Dariana was given flowers and a softball signed by the team. Posters hung on the fence honored the lone senior. Dari was a three-season athlete her senior year, and a dual athlete in the winter, ending her high school career playing volleyball, basketball and softball while also cheering. Coach Lindsay Rando said, “We will definitely miss her on the team. She made great hits in her last game, really working to get that ball to the outfield.”

Kylie throwing the ball back to Alexis. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Lexi Bartilucci was the Islanders’ starting pitcher, striking out the first batter. A pop-up with a nice catch by Kylie Kuhr Leonard at first base meant that there were two up and two down, a nice omen for the game. Just two batters later the Islanders were up to bat. While the team missed Lauren Gibbs’ dependable offense — she was at her sister’s college graduation and had done an amazing job of getting hits in every game — the athletes forged on. Lili Kuhr was walked, but her smart running, including a nice slide home on a passed ball gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at the end of the first.

In the second inning Ross started connecting on their hits. The Islanders responded, focusing on being ready each time a batter stepped to the plate. Maeve Springer, at the “hot corner” made a nice stop down third base line. The Ravens added 7 runs, but SI was ready. On their at-bats they made good decisions. Juliana Medina was patient at the plate and was walked. Makayla Cronin got hit in the foot, but shook it off and got on base. As the stands began to fill up, the fans cheered as the Islanders scored 4 runs to stay in striking distance.

The warm weather seemed to bring out many returning college students and softball alums. Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Mackenzie Speeches, and Harper Congdon all stopped by the field to cheer on the team and do some reminiscing.

Third inning showed a familiar pattern with Ross adding a few runs, and SI continuing to stick to their game plan and scoring some of their own. Lily Potter started off the inning. She was walked, then made the most of it by quickly stealing second and third. The Ravens struggled a bit with control, forcing runs home. Coupled with aggressive baserunning, the Islanders added 3 for a 7-11 score.

Islander defense in the fourth showcased Natalie Mamisashvili with nice play at the plate for an out, immediately followed by Bartilucci striking the final batter out. Determined to score, Duran Alvarado got hit by a pitch, moved around bases, then raced home on an overthrown ball. Bartilucci had a great hit, with 3 RBIs. Scoring 5 runs, the Islanders closed the gap to 12-17.

As the game continued, Lili Kuhr relieved Bartilucci as pitcher. She first made a great play from a short ball to sending it straight to first where sister Kylie was able to get an out, then followed up with two strike outs at the plate. As the game continued, the Islanders and Ravens traded runs and nice plays, with the Ravens finally prevailing.

Coach Rando was justifiably enthusiastic and proud of the excellent effort. “We went a full 7 innings, not letting Ross get too far ahead. We stayed in the game and away from the mercy rule.”

The softball team is young: one senior, two juniors, one sophomore and six ninth graders. Coach Rando was patient and worked with each player to increase their knowledge and confidence. She was “very proud of the team. They worked hard all season to improve on their skills and it definitely showed throughout their season.”

Maggie Potter on the Shelter Island Little League Softball team. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Indeed, the improvement was great to see. And the team spirit they showed and fun they had was a reward in itself.

Congratulations on a fine season!