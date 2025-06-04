Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 4, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On May 31, police arrested Bruce M. Hopke, 72, for 2nd-degree criminal contempt: disobeying a court order, following an investigation into a domestic dispute. The defendant was released on a desk appearance ticket and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court on July 7, 2025 for arraignment.

SUMMONSES

Daniel Mullin of Cutchogue was ticketed on May 23 for speeding 52 mph in a 35-mph zone on St. Mary’s Road.

Israel Alfaro Elias of Greenport received a summons for speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone on May 23 on St. Mary’s Road.

Christopher Showalter of Southold was ticketed on May 23 on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 51 mph in a 35-mph zone.

John Lewis of Charlottesville, Va. received a summons for speeding 49 mph in a 25-mph on New York Avenue on May 25.

William Obrock of Greenport was ticketed for having an unregistered vehicle on South Ferry Road on May 25.

Andreas Mouchas of Astoria received tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign and unlicensed operation on West Neck Road on May 25.

Frederico Azevedo of North Haven received a summons on May 25 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Roberson Ramirez Izasa of Riverhead was ticketed on May 27 for distorted/broken glass in his vehicle’s windshield on Bateman Road.

ACCIDENTS

A white van driven by Peter G. Bendon of Southampton struck a bike rack on the rear of a Jeep driven by Matthew R. McCarthy of Southold, in the Heights on May 23, as witnessed by a police officer. Damage was less than $1,000.

On May 24, Alissa E. Crouse of Brooklyn reported that, while pulling into a parking space on North Ferry Road, her car sideswiped another car, owned by Kenneth Juster of New York City, causing damage in excess of $1,000.

A vehicle parked in the Heights on May 26 was sideswiped, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

A Police Department vehicle driven by Officer Kehl was struck by a deer on Midway Road on May 24; damage was less than $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Louis Freeman of Brooklyn received a summons on May 25 for an unregistered vessel in West Neck Harbor. On May 26, a marine unit encountered an electric canoe taking water over the bow from passing seas, and having a large number of fish aboard. A Southold Marine unit was asked to take the passengers to their point of origin in Greenport, where six tickets were issued for various violations and a warning for no anchor.

An officer pumped out a sinking boat on May 27 in Cartwright.

Han Y. Li of Staten Island was ticketed off Jennings Point for no sounding device and unregistered motorboat on May 26.

Police conducted Environmental Conservation Law checks in Silver Beach on the 23rd; and Hiberry on the 25th. Officers removed a lobster-style buoy and rope that were low in the water, close to a dock in Silver Beach on May 25.

PARKING TICKETS

48 parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 23, police responded to a domestic dispute in Tarkettle. The complainant reported being the victim of violence on two prior dates. A Dangerous Dog Complaint was served on May 23. Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in Shorewood on May 24. On that date, a loud music report in Menantic was investigated; the noise level was found to be reasonable and an employee said it would be turned off by 7 p.m.

On May 25, an officer on patrol observed that the RELIC sign at the cleanup station at Menhaden Lane Beach had been vandalized. The highway superintendent was notified and said he would contact RELIC for a replacement. Police responded to a Center location on May 25 where a patron and the manager were in a dispute. The officers were to follow up with an Affidavit of Trespass. Loud noise at Tarkettle on May 25 was found to be unenforceable. Loud music at Sunset Beach on that date was turned down by an employee upon request.

In other reports: Police assisted with traffic control for the Memorial Day parade; conducted boater safety courses; police conducted well-being checks; reported downed wires; performed school crossing duty; and participated in “Lunch with a Police Officer” at the school.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) captured a pigeon reported in the same place for several days and identified it through a leg band and returned it to its owner on May

22. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large. On May 26 the ACO responded to a Suffolk County Health Department request to verify that a dog was alive and in good health following a 10-day bite quarantine. A brown bat found in a road on May 27 was placed in a nearby tree by the ACO.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm in Hay Beach on May 23 and confirmed it was a false alarm. On May 24, police and SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center; it was caused by changing batteries. Another carbon monoxide alarm was activated on May 24 when a resident reported having jump-started his car and let the engine run for a while with the garage door open. Police and SIFD responded and the area was checked for carbon monoxide. Police and SIFD responded to a propane leak in Menantic on May 24 and SIFD turned off the propane. A motion alarm in Ram Island on May 29 was accidentally activated.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on May 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 and transported eight patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One patient refused medical transport.