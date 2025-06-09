Shelter Island Reporter wins major awards at Press Club of Long Island competition

(Courtesy illustration)

Your hometown paper rocked the annual Press club of Long Island (PCLI) awards dinner on the evening of June 5.

Held at the Fox Hollow Restaurant & Hotel in Woodbury, N.Y., the well-attended annual event is meant to celebrate and highlight journalistic excellence from Long Island’s newspaper, magazine, digital and radio communities.

Representing weekly community papers and websites across Long Island, and Newsday, PCLI awarded the Reporter one of the most prestigious honors it grants, naming our paper as the recipient of the special Robert W. Green Public Service Award. This special yearly acknowledgement is earmarked for stories, series, columns or editorials that had an impact. The Reporter earned the distinction for its essential role in the Shelter Island community with a series of community forums to augment its services to islanders while at the same time facing the possibility that it could be sold or shuttered.

The Reporter’s editor Ambrose Clancy was singled out, winning first place honors for Columns, as well as the coveted Reporter of the Year award. About the latter, the judges noted: “This was a slam dunk! The writer had us hooked on every story in the first paragraph, and then the stories just got better. It did not matter whether it was news, features or profiles, this writer’s creative way of telling a story deserves this recognition.”

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Times Review Media overall had a spectacular evening at the PCLI gala. Times Review’s myriad publications took home a dozen awards between the trio of newspapers — The Suffolk Times, The Riverhead News Review, and the Reporter — and Northforker and Southforker magazines.

The Suffolk Times garnered the prestigious Best Community Weekly Newspaper award, about which PCLI judges commented, “This newspaper has it all. Hyper-local news in the community, community voices, local sports. It is also extremely well designed, eye-catching, and easy to read. All great qualities for readers in the local community.”

Times Review reporter Ana Borruto picked up a 1st-place award for Education Reporting and a 3rd place for Investigative Reporting. Times Review’s life style magazines, the Northforker and Southforker were honored with six awards, with Islander Amy Zavtto, who edits both publications, receiving two first place awards and one second place for her work.

“Our goal is to produce the most compelling community journalism. We are honored that our news and lifestyle brands were recognized for excellence by the Press Club of Long Island,” said Times Review Media publisher Andrew Olsen. “We have an incredibly talented team that is committed to producing the very best work for our readers. We were honored to take home so many awards across categories and are incredibly proud of our team.”

Congratulations to all for these major achievements. And most of all, thanks to the Reporter’s readers and advertisers, who support and inspire us, week in and week out.