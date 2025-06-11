Shelter Island Justice Court reports: June 10, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 10, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Athanasios Gkouvitsas, equipment violation, fined $150 plus $63.

Nancy H. McCarthy, violating miscellaneous rules, $100 plus $93.

Delphine K. Michalak, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

The case against Anthony M. McAteer on no inspection certificate was dismissed on proof.

A criminal summons was issued for Robert Malin for failure to appear on a building construction violation.

A criminal summons was issued for Jenny Noriega for failure to appear on a parking violation.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar at the defendant’s request; one at the request of the prosecutor and two at the request of the court.