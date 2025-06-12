Shelter Island School District treasurer to bid adieu: Deborah Vecchio prepares for retirement 

After 25 years of working with the Shelter Island School District, Deborah Vecchio is about to retire as treasurer. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The impact of Deborah Vecchio’s retirement from the Shelter Island School District after 25 years appears not to have totally taken hold yet. But as she looks ahead at life after she no longer has to keep up the routine that has informed her days, it makes her smile.

She still has some responsibilities, including operating Avalon Manor at Chase Creek during the summer months.

But the smiles come anticipating time with her seven grandchildren, many of whom are in Arizona, too far for a quick excursion to attend those special celebrations in their young lives. Although her husband Frank Vecchio will still be working, she looks forward to their having more free time together to pursue all those long-delayed travels and activities.

“I love what I do,” Ms. Vecchio said about serving as treasurer of the school district. She and Frank had moved to Shelter Island in the late 1990s from the Oakdale area in Suffolk County. Ms. Vecchio took a job as a substitute in the guidance department. Awhile later, she was appointed as district clerk. She describes her transitions as eventually “just morphing from there” to the job she coveted — district treasurer.

One aspect of the job she won’t miss — payroll.

“You have to live your work life around it,” Ms. Vecchio said, adding that there’s always the pressure to be on top of it on a regular basis to ensure everyone receives accurate pay and on time.

Ms. Vecchio has found herself pulled in many different roles as circumstances evolved. She said she has enjoyed being part of the decision-making process. “It’s a really special place,” Ms. Vecchio said about being a part of the school staff. Her “dedication and passion for this place” results in her leaving “a lot of sick days I never used.”

When District Clerk Jacki Dunning was on a prolonged medical leave, Ms. Vecchio stepped up, joining others in keeping the work flowing and the seat warm for Ms. Dunning’s return.

A former colleague who retired gave Ms. Vecchio some advice she intends to follow: Don’t start filling your time with a host of activities at the start. Give yourself some time to just relax and think about how you want to spend your time. At the moment, in addition to trips to visit her children and grandchildren, she envisions a summer on the beach.

Ms. Vecchio knows she will miss her colleagues. “Who knows, in the future, I may come back. I’m sure I’m going to miss it.”

At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting — her last official meeting before she retires at the end of the month — her colleagues let her know how special she is to them. “You’re one of the people I rely on,” said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. “I’m going to miss you a lot.”

“I respect you so much professionally and as a mom,” Board President Kathleen Lynch said.

As she has been preparing to leave, Ms. Vecchio has been training others in the business office to assume her responsibilities.

Monday night, Mr. Doelger announced Maryann Impastato, currently senior account clerk, would become treasurer.