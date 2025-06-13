News from Goat Hill: June 13, 2025

One of the groupings from the June 8 ‘Three Clubs and a Putter Tournament,’ From left: Gordon Cantley, Mike Martin, Patrick Rutledge, and George Goodleaf. Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

What a week at the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC), as June arrived and the summer golf season kicked into full swing. Perfect summer weather brought golfers out by the hundreds last week, and the course was buzzing with energy and excellent playing conditions.

Highlighting the week’s excitement was a major victory from one of our own. SICC member Jay “Jake” Card III brought home the trophy at the 101st Long Island Open Championship. Jay, who has been representing Shelter Island on the professional circuit, returned home this weekend with the trophy in hand and made time to visit his home course.

Meanwhile, up on the hill, the Club hosted its second tournament of the season, the always-popular “Three Clubs and a Putter.” The fun format saw golfers challenge themselves with just four clubs, with a 5 p.m. shotgun start and nine holes of spirited competition. Laughter, strategy, and creative shot-making defined the evening. It was a fitting reminder that golf isn’t just about how far you hit it, but how smart you play it.

At the end of the night, Harrison Holmes came out on top, shooting a gross score of 36 to take the overall title. Gordon Cantley followed with a solid 39 to earn second-place gross earnings. In the net division, Kate Rossi-Snook claimed first place, with Tom Bliss finishing second.

Congratulations to all the winners — and thanks to everyone who joined in on this creative and competitive event. Stay tuned for more summer events, and keep swinging!

JUNIOR GOLF REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Entering its third season, the Shelter Island Country Club’s Junior Golf Program continues to grow, building on the momentum and success of previous summers. This year’s program includes five instructional camp days held on Thursdays from June 26 through July 31. Sessions feature hands-on instruction from local golf enthusiasts and educators, both on the course and at the driving range.

The program remains one of the most affordable in the area, and campers receive year-round access to the course for just $5 per round. SICC is proud to invest in the next generation of golfers and remains committed to making the game accessible and fun for young players. Applications are available now in the Pro Shop or online at shelterislandcc.org.

THE 1901 GRILL

Now in its second season, The 1901 Grill is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Weekly specials include Burger Night on Tuesdays, featuring a smash burger and a beer for $22; Wing Night on Wednesdays with discounted wings; and Taco & Trivia Night every Thursday. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

With outdoor seating and the best views on Shelter Island, The 1901 Grill offers a relaxed, scenic spot to unwind after a round or catch up with friends. For reservations, call 631-749-5466.

SICC PRO SHOP

The Pro Shop is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last cart rental at 5:30 p.m. The weather has been perfect, the course is in excellent condition, and it’s playing as challenging as ever — the perfect time to get out and play! Golf and social memberships are still available. For questions or more information, please call the Pro Shop at 631-749-5404.

News from Goat Hill: June 13, 2025