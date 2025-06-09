Jake Card wins Long Island Open Championship: Keeping a year of progress rolling 

Jake Card holds his MGA Long Island Open Championship Trophy outside the Shelter Island Country Club Clubhouse. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

Shelter Island’s Jay “Jake” Card III returned to the Island this weekend with something special in hand: the trophy from the Metropolitan Golf Association’s 101st Long Island Open Championship.

After months away competing on the PGA Tour Americas, which is currently in the midst of its Latin America swing, Jake visited the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) during a rare break from tour play. Just weeks prior, he had earned his first professional win at the KIA Open in Quito, Ecuador. His victory at the Long Island Open followed that exciting milestone, adding another title to a season that’s quickly gaining momentum.

Jake, who grew up playing on the hilly nine-hole course at the SICC, captured the Long Island Open title after a dramatic three-hole playoff at Rockaway Hunting Club in Lawrence, N.Y. He opened with rounds of 65 and 67, sitting at 8-under par heading into the final round.

But the leader board was tight, with Montauk Golf Club’s Dylan Gallagher matching his score and seven other players just a few shots back. Gallagher eagled the first hole to leap into the lead, and Matthew Lowe of the MGA eClub Long Island carded five birdies in his first seven holes, briefly dropping Jake to third.

But he responded with a composed final-round 66 to finish at 13-under par, forcing a playoff with Gallagher. A birdie on the third playoff hole clinched the victory, a redemption arc after Jake placed second in the same event just a year ago. He’s no stranger to MGA events.

“I grew up in the MGA system,” Jake said. “Playing Long Island events, MET tournaments shaped who I am as a golfer. To put my name on this tournament now, after being so close last year, it’s really special.” He added, “Winning’s hard. So getting a win like this, in an event I’ve looked forward to for so long, it means a lot.”

Jake earned full status on PGA Tour Americas through 2026 after his victory in Ecuador. With the South American swing paused, he’s enjoying some rare downtime before the season resumes in Canada this July.

“This is our little break,” he said. “I’m heading to see my coach, but I had to make time to come home.”

As of now, Jake is ranked inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour Americas points list, a position that would earn him Korn Ferry Tour status next season. “That’s the goal,” he said. “Top 10 gets you there. I’ve had a good start, and if I can keep it rolling, I think I’ve got a real shot.”

For now, he’s soaking in the regional win, the quiet of home, and the comfort of familiar fairways. “It’s good to be back on the Island and here at the club,” he said.

But Shelter Island isn’t just a pit stop. It’s a source of support. “There’s nothing like coming back here,” Jake said. “Golf can beat you down sometimes. But this place, this island, it lifts you up. It’s where I learned the game, and it’s where I come back to recharge. The support I’ve gotten, all the messages … it really does take a village. And we’ve got a great one here.”