‘No Kings’ rallies sweep through East End: Islanders gathered in Sag Harbor and Riverhead

The crowd in front of the courthouse for the No Kings Day of Defiance rally in Riverhead Saturday, June 14. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Despite pouring rain, people from all over the East End and beyond showed up in droves on Saturday afternoon, with over 700 participants gathered in front of the Suffolk County Supreme Court building in Riverhead for what was called a “No Kings Day of Defiance” rally.

Other rallies were held on the South Fork, including Sag Harbor where about 30 Islanders attended in a crowd of more than 300 protesters. One of the Shelter Island organizers, Kathleen Gooding, said, “No Kings is a protest against the non-democratic behaviors of our present leaders in Washington and the lack of leadership in Congress that permits them. We want to celebrate freedom and democracy — where our government represents the people and follows the guidelines established by our Constitution and by established precedents. No one man has ever ruled our country — and no man has ever abused his power — like our present President … It is time for our voices to be heard.”

Some members of the Shelter Island group who rallied in Sag Harbor on a cold, wet June 14 to protest the policies and tactics of the Trump administration, part of a nation-wide series of protests. (Courtesy photo)

Nancy Green attended the Sag Harbor rally, noting, “Despite the rain and cold, spirits were high as chants and ingenious signs were everywhere. Protesters lined the bridge leading into town and greeted an overwhelmingly supportive parade of cars and trucks who honked and waved in return. The voices of Shelter Island protesters remained loud and enthusiastic.”

Hosted by the Riverhead and Southold Town Democratic committees, as well as other pro-democracy organizations, the Riverhead demonstration was part of a nationwide mobilization purposely held to counter President Donald Trump’s military parade celebrating Flag Day, the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, and his 79th birthday in Washington, D.C.

Chants rang through the streets of downtown Riverhead as crowd members of all different ages, political affiliations, and backgrounds flocked from all over the East End — some visitors came from as far as the Bronx — to wave flags, hold up homemade protest signs, and make their voices heard.

Islander Tom Hashagen, a registered independent, recognized several fellow Islanders at the event and said it was “peaceful but passionate.” Though largely Democratic, Mr. Hashagen said, the rally also drew a sizable number of people from across the political spectrum.

“We stand united in speaking out. We are saying no to lies, division and hate, no to fascism, no to authoritarianism, and no to Donald Trump,” said Laura Jens-Smith, chair of the Riverhead Town Democratic Committee. “We are saying yes to the rule of law, yes to our Constitution, and yes for fighting for democracy in America.”

A few volunteers adorned green vests to indicate their role as “peacekeepers” available to help anyone in need of assistance. Riverhead Police Department officers were also on site for safety reasons and were thanked by the organizers for their assistance during the event.

Several local leaders took to the podium to rally the gathering, including Southold Town Board member and Democratic candidate running for Suffolk County Legislature, Greg Doroski. Jon Lopez, a 26-year-old, first-generation Mexican American college student from Southampton, said undocumented immigrants who come to the United States are often seen as “invisible, disposable and replaceable.” He spoke personally about his grandfathers and the many others who came to the East End to till potato fields, mow lawns, and clean homes — not just for work, but to achieve the “American Dream” for their children.

“We are the bilingual caregivers, the landscapers, the line cooks and bussers, the cleaners, we are the first to show up and the last to leave. We are not the background, we are the backbone,” Mr. Lopez said.

Other speakers included NY State District 1 Assemblyman Thomas John Schiavoni, NY State District 10 Assemblyman Steve Stern, former DOJ prosecutor and former NY State Special Assistant Attorney General Dave Calone, Congressional Representative for NY-10 Dan Goldman, Pastor Tisha Williams of the First Baptist Church of Bridgehampton, former CNN anchor John Avlon, Navy veteran Dr. Jack Weber and Shinnecock Nation member Denise Silva-Dennis.

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said everyone’s values are being tested, but there is strength in belief and not giving up. “At the end of the day, we can talk politics, but it’s about morality, “ Mr. Delgado said to cheers. “Be vulnerable, show grace, have mercy, forgive one another, embrace one another, and keep pushing. Do not stop.”

Adam, a U.S. Marine veteran from the Bronx who declined to share his last name said he felt, as a veteran, that it was important to be “seen” out in support on Saturday. “I don’t want to live in a racist country; that is not why I served,” he said. “I feel bad for any of the kids serving today because I know there are a lot of them like me who don’t want any of this.”

Rona Smith, a Greenport resident, said she was amazed by the turnout and how the people were “all different, but all the same. This is not about red or blue, this is about morality, and we have to fight with our very being because we are not cruel people as Americans, and we have to show that.”