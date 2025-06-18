Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: June 18, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 11, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Barrie Silver to 3 Seagull Road LLC, 3 Seagull Road (700-26-1-20) (R) $1,950,000

• Dudley & Janet Hanley Family Trust to Elizabeth Hanley & David Austin, 25 Smith Street (700-19-1-58) (R) $1,500,000

• Nidia Coelho to Walter Richards, 9 Lake Drive (700-19-1-85) (R) $803,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Brian & Sue Doohan to Gary & Susan Parisi, 44 Meeting House Creek Road (600-113-2-55) (R) $899,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Hampton Dream Properties LLC to 2H Associates LLC & Barletta Design LLC, 162 Founders Path (600-39-6-16) (R) $600,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Estate of Barbara Leary to William Goydan, 780 East Road (1000-110-7-21) (R) $2,550,000

• Estate of Barbara Leary to Hayley Donaldson, 710 East Road (1000-110-7-20) (R) $950,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Timothy & Deborah Beaumont to NFH-JC III LLC, Stoney Beach Road (1000-22-3-18.020) (V) $2,842,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Steve & Sarah Malinowski to Travis & Sofia Garcelon, The Gloaming Extension (1000-10-9-13) (V) $375,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Lucien Von Wehren to LRSM Family Trust, 239 5th Avenue (1001-4-4-33) (R) $895,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Karen Lombardo to Edward Mullen & Christine Carroll, 26 Morningside Avenue (600-93-2-8) (R) $1,800,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Laurel Stone Supply Plus Inc to Riverhead Building Supply Corp, 7055 Main Road (1000-122-6-35.004) (C) $1,900,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Joanne Katechis & Gregory Stamoulis to Patricia Gray, 1300 Parkview Lane (1000-15-5-24.022) (R) $1,395,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Anthony & Vivienne Lanciano to Charles Agius, 167 Pier Avenue (600-8-2-12.007) (R) $1,575,000

• Estate of Regina Micucci to Carlos & Charlie Idrovo, 20 Maple Wood Lane (600-85-1-10.041) (R) $625,000

• Boot Capital LLC to Jesus Cuellar-Milian & Yesenia Miranda, 69 Philip Street (600-106-1-19) (R) $400,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Romeo Tirone & Elizabeth Seefried to Evran & Megan Ozkul, 280 Lakeside Drive North (1000-90-3-2) (V) $625,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Craig & Jennifer Lewner to Robert Wickham, 115 Cliff Road (600-27-3-22) (R) $665,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)