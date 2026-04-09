Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 9, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

PJs and Pillows,3 p.m., Library. 10+. Craft a no-sew, patriotic pillow to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary, while wearing cozy PJs. Supplies limited, so sign up at silbrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

BenAnna Musical Special,10 a.m., (0 – 4), at the American Legion.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Scandals in the Art World, Zoom. 7 p.m. Theft! Forgery! Murder! Banksy! Professor Chris Vivas discusses major events that rocked the artistic community, presented by the Library.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Sheep Skirting,1 p.m., Sylvester Manor Farm. Come to the Barn Complex; park by the public restrooms. Help staff remove, sort, grade and inspect the wool trimmed from sheep in order to prepare it for yarn. No experience needed. Gloves will be provided. Just show up; no RSVP is needed.

Author Talk, 4 p.m. Catherine B. Harper discusses her book of historical fiction, “I Am the House,” at St. Mary’s Church. Book sales and signing to follow.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Understanding Probate, 1 p.m. Zoom. Legal expert explains the impact of NY State’s Electronic Wills Act. Sign up at silibrary.org

Sweet Island Dulcimers, 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church. Celebrate the change of season at this springtime musical performance.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Parkinson’s Disease Presentation, 12 p.m. Administrator of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Parkinson’s Center provides information. Sign up at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Mashomack Speaker,5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Dr. Nicole Maher, senior coastal scientist for The Nature Conservancy in New York, will speak on “Farmers in the Marsh.” Email [email protected] to register

Talking the Bill of Rights, 6 p.m. Zoom. Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman continue their series on the Bill of Rights. Sign up at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Shelter Island Friends of Music, 6 p.m. Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, pianist, free concert at Presbyterian Church.

Mashomack Volunteer Day,10 a.m. to p.m., all hands welcome to prepare the native garden for planting. Email [email protected] to register

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board,Thursday, April 9, 7 – 8 p.m.

Community Preservation

Fund Advisory Board,Monday, April 13, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, April 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee,Wednesday, April 15, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

ZBA Work Session,Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Public Hearing on Budget, Property Tax in Excess of Limit,Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m.

Trustees Special Meeting:

Vote on Budget,Friday, April 17, 10 a.m.