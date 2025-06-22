Weather Service: Hot and chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday on Shelter Island

A foggy morning in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Today, Sunday, June 22, will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

The winds will be out of the southwest at 8 to 13 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight it will be mostly clear, with a low around 70 degrees, and the wind shifting to the west at 5 to 8 mph.

The NWs is calling for a hot day on Monday to start the work week, with lots of sun and a high temperature near 90 degrees.