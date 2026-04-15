Approval likely for Manor House renovation project

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

At the April 14 Town Board Work session, three members appeared inclined to approve a site plan application enabling Sylvester Manor officials to push ahead with renovations to Manor House. But it will be accompanied by a host of conditions.

The application is for repairs to the once-private home on the land that is now a nonprofit, with major renovations not having taken place for more than 100 years. Once a part of the slave trade that brought Africans to the Island, it now functions as an educational farm with programs for students and cooperates with the school, the library and Shelter Island History Museum, as well as operating a summer camp program for youngsters. To support its efforts, it holds a number of fundraising events, such as concerts and major Farm to Table events.

Sylvester Manor officials said because the application was only for renovations to the house, and not changes to the entire property, they only provided specific information about plans for the house renovations. But the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Planning Board and Town Board, reviewing the application, wanted more, concerned the work on the Manor House could have impacts on other parts of the property.

Councilwoman Liz Hanley recused herself from the discussion on Tuesday morning. She acknowledged having commented in favor of the application prior to her election to the Town Board. Councilman Benjamin Dyett was absent, but would have recused himself because he was previously president of the Sylvester Manor Board and had been advised by the Board of Ethics to recuse himself from any discussion of the application and eventual vote.

Traffic entering or leaving Sylvester Manor grounds gave Town Board members pause Tuesday, concerned about vehicles posing safety issues by the gate at the corner of Route 114 and Manwaring Road. The members had filed an inquiry with the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) for an opinion about safety concerns, particularly when events are being held that could attract a large number of attendees.

That was a major concern for Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams. Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen said it would be unfair to hold up action on the site plan when there is no indication how long before the Town might receive a response — if ever — from the DOT. She agreed the Town Board should look at the site plan involving traffic on its own before deciding on a condition affecting traffic.

Town Attorney Thomas Crouch advised that since the Town Board had closed the public hearing on April 6, it had an obligation to act on the application by June 1. Only if the Town Board opted to reopen the public hearing could there be a delay. However, one condition of approving the application could be a requirement to revisit the approval if the DOT were to return an opinion that it objected to the plan to use that gate for entering or leaving the property. In that case, Sylvester Manor would have to come back to discuss the issue.

Councilman Albert Dickson asked if the Fire Department had offered any assessment of the application. Ms. Brach-Williams, who is treasurer of the Fire Department Board of Commissioners, said she didn’t recall any formal action. At the same time, with reams of paper from discussions, meeting minutes and public comments, she said she would review the thick file and advise her colleagues.

Mr. Dickson called for cisterns to be installed below ground to supply water if fire erupted at the site. The cisterns could also provide water to fight fires at neighboring properties. Ms. Larsen said an entryway used by construction vehicles could also enable fire apparatus to reach the site.

Although Theresa Masin, principal Town environmental consultant, had advised the site plan was a type 2 plan under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act requiring no need for a more intense study, Mr. Dickson said that decision should be ignored. Instead a more lengthy Type 1 review should be required.

Although landscaping plans are minimal, the Town Board members expressed concern about where fencing is to be placed to ensure there’s no intrusion into the 100-foot wetlands area.

Other issues the Town Board wants to address include compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act; stipulations that could affect natural and/or cultural

features; pavement, lighting, drainage, public utilities, sound system use, and any future development at the site.

Town Attorney Crouch will be drafting a resolution expected to be acted on at the April 27 Town Board meeting.