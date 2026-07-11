Urgent need for blood donors with only 2-day supply left

Several organizations are sounding the alarm of a severe drop in blood donations for these who desperately need lifesaving treatments. (Courtesy illustration)

The New York Blood Center has declared an unprecedented second blood emergency alert for this summer with the regional blood supply at the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blood Center has never issued two alerts in a single summer.

The critical need for donors is a result of extreme heat, severe storms, power outages and cleanup efforts after the storms have reduced the number of usual donors of blood causing the ongoing shortage in New York and New Jersey.

There is only a two-day blood supply, which is “well below the level needed to reliably support hospitals and patients across the region,” said Andrea Cefarelli, Chief Operating Officer, Blood & Laboratory Operations at New York Blood Center Enterprises. “The universal blood type O is especially needed as it stands at less than half a day’s supply.”

Throughout the year, NYBC employs sophisticated forecasting tools, donor engagement strategies, community partnerships and operational programs to maintain a stable blood supply,” according to the press release on Friday. Multiple factors converged to create extraordinary pressure on the region’s blood supply in the region.

“We prepare for seasonal challenges every year, but the combination of extreme weather, disrupted routines, and low national inventories has created an unprecedented situation,” Ms. Cefarelli said. “Normally, when one region experiences shortages, blood centers across the country can help support one another.” Blood inventories are low nationwide reducing inventories throughout the country. “We need our local communities to step forward now.”

Shelter Island’s blood drive is scheduled for Friday, July 17, between noon and 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-in donors are welcome.

NYBC is asking healthy, eligible donors—especially those with Type O blood—to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Every donation can help ensure blood is available for trauma victims, cancer patients, individuals living with sickle cell disease and thalassemia, transplant recipients and patients undergoing surgeries or other lifesaving treatments.

The organization is asking employers, community organizations, schools, faith-based groups, elected officials, media partners and local leaders to help spread the message and encourage blood donation throughout the coming days.

Blood donors can donate every 56 days, and platelet donors can give up to twice per month. In light of recent updates to FDA guidance, more people than ever may now be eligible to give.

For question about eligibility guidelines or to make an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org.

People with specific questions about their ability to give blood should consult their physicians.