Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 8, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

James F. Prusky of New York, N.Y., received a summons on June 29 for having an unregistered motor boat in Dering Harbor.

Philip Benjamin of Acram, N.Y. was ticketed on June 29 in Menantic Creek for having an unregistered vessel.

On June 29, Jose Avcapina was ticketed for having undersize porgies by South Ferry.

Charles McCarron received a summons on July 1 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Smith Street.

ACCIDENTS

On June 29, a driver reported that he was towing a boat when the trailer came unhitched from the car and struck his vehicle. There was damage to the car and the boat exceeding $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

An Environmental Conservation Law check was performed on June 28 at Bootleggers Alley and at South Ferry on the 29th; a ticket and warning were issued for undersize porgies. A vessel check in West Neck that date resulted in a warning for no registration being affixed. Responding to an accident in Menantic Creek where a vessel struck multiple other vessels while pulling out of a slip on June 28, a constable performed a field sobriety test.

PARKING TICKETS

Fifty-six parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

Responding to a complaint that a lawn mower was stolen from a Center location on June 27, a suspect was identified. After being informed that criminal charges would be pursued if he did not return the mower, he admitted taking it and agreed to return it. A complaint of a driveway being spray painted at a Center residence on that date was investigated and the neighborhood canvassed. The victim requested it be investigated as a harassment complaint.

A complainant at Sylvester Manor that day reported receiving an email whose tone and the sender’s escalating behavior were concerning. Police advised the suspect to refrain from any further contact — verbal, written or electronic — and he agreed to comply.

A male reported lying in the grass at a Center location on June 27 was found to be intoxicated and left in the care of an employee at the scene.

Police met with Camp Quinipet counselors on June 29 at the request of a complainant to provide a safety briefing. Laws on underage drinking, public lewdness, disorderly conduct, bicycle and e-bike safety and other regulations were reviewed. The majority of the counselors in attendance are international staff on J1 visas and were advised of the importance of complying with state and local laws during their stay.

An officer responded June 29 to a report of broken glass doors at a Silver Beach home. There was no sign of forced entry and a message was left on the owner’s phone.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches on June 27, 28, 29, 30, and July 1 for dogs. A dog owner was advised of the Town Code and removed the dog from the beach.

The ACO took severely injured animals to a vet for euthanasia, including a hawk, a groundhog, and a painted turtle.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was activated in the Heights on June 27 by shower steam. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene and Chief Beckwith confirmed there was no emergency. A fire alarm in West Neck on the 28th was a false alarm, confirmed by SIFD. A fire alarm in Westmoreland on June 29 was activated by a malfunction, confirmed by Chief Pelletier. A false alarm in West Neck on that date was confirmed by Chief Pelletier. A CO alarm in Winthrop was activated by a faulty sensor on July 1, SIFD determined.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on June 27, 28, 29, and 30 and transported 11 patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Two patients did not require transport.