Second STARS Cafe location opened  at  White Oak 

STARS at White Oak. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Just in time for the July crush of summer residents and visitors to the Island, the proprietors of STARS Cafe in the Heights have opened a second store in the White Oak Gardens corner opposite the Sylvester Manor gate on Manwaring Road and across Route 114 from the IGA supermarket.

The line for coffee and breakfast treats was out the door of the original STARS Cafe and down the sidewalk on Grand Avenue one recent morning, as the shop owned by Pepe and Lydia Martinez has become the go-to place to start the day for many Islanders. Now there will be an alternative open every day for breakfast, lunch and snacks.

The new shop opening this week in the Center location will serve all the favorites — from hot coffee and an espresso station to smoothies and cool summer drinks like lavender lemonade and strawberry matcha.

STARS is known for Ms. Martinez’ baked goods, including pastries, pies and bread,. She said they plan on “expanding our product when we find out what people want the most.”

There will also be hot breakfast wraps and sandwiches, salads and lunch wraps ready to go. The little “country store” is stocked with merchandise and souvenirs to browse among while your order is prepared. Then, the garden setting behind the shop will offer hidden outdoor rest nooks to enjoy your morning coffee and a moment of quiet.