A Shelter Islander finds a path to a healthier life

On the June 21 10K course with her coach, Trent Firestine, Hay Beach resident Anya Du Vivier, competing in her first ever race to honor her father, John Light, who died in 2019. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

A twist of fate has redirected Anya Du Vivier, 34, from her initial pursuit of a career as a lawyer focused on immigration and adoptions to a focus on health and wellness.

It’s not that she’s abandoned her initial goal; it’s too much a part of who she is and why she remains passionate about immigration and adoption.

Russian-born Ms. Du Vivier was 5-and-a-half-years old when she was adopted by Roxanne Du Vivier and John Light in 1996. She was at an age when Russian children living in orphanages were likely to be bypassed by prospective parents looking for infants.

Hers was a future without much promise when the two Ohio-based educators — John, a founder and first president of Hocking College in Nelsonville and Roxanne, vice president of student affairs at Wright State University in Dayton — fell in love with her and were able to cut quickly through the red tape to bring her to the United States.

In 2024 a Reporter story titled “From Russia to love,” told the adoption story and their daughter’s pursuit of a law degree.

Although both parents worked in Ohio, they fell in love with Shelter Island, spending as much time in Hay Beach as possible.

You might say it was Roxanne who first developed a focus on health and wellness, observing students faltering emotionally and struggling with their studies as a result of their lifestyles. Drinking, drug use and just ordinary late hours spent studying took them away from eating right and sleeping enough, as a result becoming depressed and not paying attention to the signals they may have been getting about their health.

Because Roxanne had the experience with her students when she later saw Anya seeming to struggle, she wanted to help her right the ship. Over time, the reset became a goal for both mother and daughter as Roxanne realized she as well was not feeling her best self. Anya embraced the desire to change, but still felt lonely and frustrated. She started with research to get a sense of what she needed to do.

She knew that diet was a beginning but as an accomplished cook, she didn’t want to abandon the tastes she craved. Seeking out chefs familiar with her goal, she came home late one evening after a session with a chef who let her know what foods she needed to drop from her regulars.

Sugar and fat were at the top of the list, so at home, she raided kitchen shelves filled with items she knew would not help her lose weight and avoid eventual health problems. (She’s quick to add that on occasion, she will still have a tiramisu, but it’s no longer a regular in her eating plan.)

She purchased two books: “Food Substitutions Bible” by David Joachim, and “The Flavor Bible” by Andrew Dornenburg and Karen Page. The books guided her to find substitutes for items she eliminated from her diet and learned to cook meals she enjoys that aren’t filled with inappropriate ingredients.

If some of her study habits in law school had been unhealthy, she still led an active life style with swimming, tennis, golf and other sports. Back at home on the Island, it was all available, but wasn’t something she turned to until recently.

She knew she had to reintroduce physical activity and that’s when she reached out to trainer Trent Firestine. As with everything she does, she researched the backgrounds of Island trainers and chose him because of his Reporter column, “Training with Trent,” and online postings, which convinced her he could help. At the same time, she wondered if he would even consider taking her on, given her level of inactivity.

They met and talked and as the session was concluded, he told her they should start right then and there. He asked her to choose a short-term goal and a long-term goal. The short-term goal was her desire to honor her father who had been a dedicated runner.

She told Mr. Firestine she was determined to run in the June 21 Shelter Island 10K, even though she had never been a runner. That was only 17 weeks before the event, but Anya was determined. She even enlisted others to join a group called “Light Alliance,” named for her father, to raise money to publish a book she and Roxanne had been writing about John Light’s life and accomplishments.

Anya had no illusions about breaking any records, but the short-term goal was just to finish the race. She did — at a respectable 1:19.57.03, carrying an inhaler in her pocket — just in case. That’s because just before the race, Anya developed bronchitis and her doctor told her she couldn’t run. Determined, she did. Roxanne also participated in the 5K Run/Walk, and now also trains with Mr. Firestine.

Looking back on the race, she recalls a quiet that descended on the course after moving from crowds of observers to areas where they could no longer be heard. There was only the soothing sound of running shoes hitting the pavement, like raindrops on the surface of the roadway.

“He cares about others,” Anya said about Mr. Firestine’s approach to sharing his talents with so many who seek a health and wellness approach in their lives. She credits others, including Father Peter DeSanctis, who told her he was proud of her determination. “If I die running the 10K, it was worth it,” she told Father DeSanctis.

Although she felt lonely at the beginning of her quest to live a healthy life, she embraced the attitude of choosing life over death, embarking on a wellness regimen.

As Anya turned the corner toward feeling better, she recognized many others were eating wrong, not exercising and setting themselves up for future health problems. It was natural to reach out to others and help to bring them along.

New group formed

A new group is beginning a program to help get people moving, whether it’s running, walking or simply strolling Crescent Beach. There’s a six-mile course laid out, but those who may be new to running are welcome to choose shorter runs, walks or even walks on Crescent Beach. No need to register. Just show up outside the parking lot of the Sunset Beach Hotel at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning this week. No experience is necessary.