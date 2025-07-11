Summer show prepares to take the Shelter Island History Museum’s stage

(Courtesy image)

Tickets are still available for “Once Upon a Runway,” the summer show presented by the Shelter Island History Museum, next weekend. These productions, featuring a cast of volunteer performers, bring to life the stories of the Island’s history and its people.

This year, the show is a collaboration with local artist Roz Dimon, whose digital artwork, Havens House DIMONscape — on permanent display at the Havens House Museum — explores the 280-year history of the Havens family and homestead through a layered, immersive visual experience.

Roz Dimon, pictured in her studio. (Credit: Reporter file)

The performers — familiar faces from the community of Island neighbors — will animate these layers, transforming visual storytelling into a live, multidimensional journey through time.

Guests will be welcomed with refreshments before the show, and may even encounter historical characters mingling among them.

The shows are also an important fundraiser in support of the museum’s administration and facilities that preserve and exhibit artifacts of Shelter Island history. Tickets are $65 and available at shelterislandhistorical.org

Show dates and times are Friday and Saturday, July 18 and 19 at 6 p.m. Performances take place at 16 South Ferry Road.