Shelter Island’s Tot Lot: Time for an upgrade

The Tot Lot is in need of repairs and upgrades. (Reporter file)

Long before Amber Brach-Williams thought about getting involved in local politics, she remembers taking one of her children to the Tot Lot to spend time at the School Street playground.

That was back in 1996 when a group of young mothers pushed for creation of a site where their young children could play and give those mothers an opportunity to socialize with others going through the same experiences in their lives.

The cost at the time was $35,000 to purchase equipment and the Town signed an agreement on land owned by the Shelter Island School District to lease the site for a token $1. The lease expired but School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ph.D., told the Board of Education Monday night he saw no reason not to extend, understanding the Town needs to show it has a right to the site in order to secure any grant money.

The cost for new equipment and a safe ground surface, needed to protect children from falling on hard gravel, is anticipated to run about $250,000. Insurance on the site is still in effect by the Town, Ms. Brach-Williams said.

Public Works Commissioner Ken Lewis Jr. told the Town Board at last week’s work session he would shepherd that process through with the Board of Education and Mr. Doelger confirmed he has spoken with Mr. Lewis and advised the Town Board he can’t see any reason for not signing a new lease.

Once the lease is renewed, Town officials will seek grant money, Ms. Brach-Williams said. She would hope to be able to cover about half the cost through a grant with the possibility of seeking contributions from the community to cover the balance.