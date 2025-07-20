What’s up with Aspen this summer?

Partners? Maybe? (Credit: Peter Waldner)

Shelter Island Police Officer Sean Clark is on the job at Wilson Circle, with a companion eager (or not) to lend assistance. The pooch, whose name is Aspen, was identified by Peter Waldner — who should know.

Watch this spot closely in coming weeks as we follow the adventuresome canine (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 15th annual ArtSI Open Studio Tour coming up Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17.

