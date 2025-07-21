News from Goat Hill, July 21, 2025

The John Hummel Custom Builders outing celebrates in style with the coveted Golden Goat trophy in hand after a beautiful day at Goat Hill. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) welcomed back the crew from John Hummel Custom Builders last week for their second annual private outing, a summer tradition that’s quickly becoming one of the club’s highlights of the season.

The company returned with over 20 golfers this year, bringing high spirits, friendly competition, and picture-perfect weather for a full day of golf and camaraderie.

The outing teed off in the morning with a shotgun start: six groups of three and one foursome took to the course for an 18-hole, three-ball scramble. The fairways filled with laughter, good-natured banter, and the occasional celebratory shout as players competed in both longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.

On Hole 2, Tim Sheehan claimed the men’s longest drive title with a booming 295-yard drive. The women’s contest on Hole 3 saw Elizabeth Meansch blast a 215-yard drive straight down the fairway. Accuracy was tested on Hole 5, where men and women contended for closest-to-the-pin honors. Zach Grossman sealed the win, landing his shot just 9 feet and 1 inch from the pin.

After the final putts dropped, the group headed to the 1901 Grill for a relaxed lunch and well-earned drinks. As the day wrapped up, the “Golden Goat Trophy” made its return during an afternoon ceremony. This year’s champions — Mike O’Brien, Nick Miller, Jason Holohan, and Ralph Betner — clinched the win at 2-under, pulling ahead thanks to a late roster addition that rounded out their team.

Congratulations to all the winners, and a big “Thank you” to everyone from John Hummel Custom Builders for another incredible day at the Goat. We look forward to seeing you all again next year!

The 1901 Grill

Now in its second season, The 1901 Grill is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Weekly specials include Burger Night on Tuesdays, Wing Night on Wednesdays, and Trivia Night every Thursday. Happy Hour runs every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. With outdoor seating and the best views on Shelter Island, The 1901 Grill offers a relaxed, scenic spot to unwind after a round or catch up with friends. For reservations, call 631-749-5466.

Pro Shop

Now is the perfect time to get your golf in. The weather forecast for the week ahead shows sunshine and highs in the seventies — ideal golfing conditions. And what better way to celebrate the height of the season than with fresh Goat Hill merch? The Pro Shop now has new polos, outer layers, accessories, and more available. The Pro Shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last cart rental at 6 p.m.

The course is in excellent condition and playing as challenging as ever Golf and social memberships are still available. For questions or more information, please call the pro shop at 631-749-0416.