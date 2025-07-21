Weather Service: Sunny skies for Shelter Island Monday

July sunrise. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Monday, July 21, the beginning of the work week, will be warm and sunny on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will reach up to 86 degrees by the afternoon, and overall, the weather will be much less humid than Sunday. The winds will be out of the northwest at 8 to 11 mph, gusting as high as 21 mph.

Tonight, skies will remain clear, according to the NWS, with the temperature dropping to 62 degrees and the wind shifting slightly to the northeast at 3 to 6 mph.