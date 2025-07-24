Shelter Island Police make an arrest at Kennedy Airport

(Reporter file))

Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD) officers, along with other law enforcement agencies, arrested an alleged rapist at Kennedy Airport this week who was attempting to flee the country.

According to Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg, Manuel Escalera Ibanez, 23, of Madrid, Spain was taken into custody at 10:22 p.m. on July 21 as he waited to board an international flight.

Mr. Ibanez was arrested for an alleged rape that was reported the day before. He was taken into custody by SIPD detectives along with the assistance of officers from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), according to the police.

Mr. Ibanez was charged with Felony Rape in the First Degree, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, a misdemeanor.

Mr. Ibanez was in the United States on a J-1 Visa and had been employed on Shelter Island, Det. Thilberg said. A J-1 visa is a non-immigrant designation that allows for participation in work- and study-based programs.

The defendant was transferred to Shelter Island Police Department headquarters and processed before being arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Mr. Ibanez was then remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead and held in lieu of $150,000 cash bail, or $ 200,000 bond, or a $500,00 partially secured bond.

The court ordered the surrender of his passport and, that if released, he must remain in the State of New York until further direction from the court. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

On Thursday, Det. Sgt. Thilberg said that according to his knowledge, Mr. Ibanez was still incarcerated.