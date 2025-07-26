Featured Story

Weather Service: Warm summer day for Shelter Island, with less humidity

By Ambrose Clancy

Friday afternoon at Dering Harbor, just after the storm. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Today, Saturday, July 26, will be another hot one, but with less humidity, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There will be sunny skies and the high temperature will reach 85 degrees, with the day becoming cloudier as it goes along. The winds will be out of the northeast around 7 mph, according to the NWS, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for partly cloudy skies with the temperature dropping to a low of 68 degrees. The winds will stay out of the southeast at about 5 mph.

Ambrose Clancy

