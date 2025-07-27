All ears at the Shelter Island Library

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

The peripatetic pooch named Aspen, identified by Peter Waldner (who should know) was spotted recently on a shelf overhearing an animated discussion.

Talking it all over are, from left, Diana Malcolmson, Lily Hoffman, Fred Buonocore, Jen DiSisto, Karen Kiaer, and Dee DeBernardis. All the folks are ArtSI members except Jen, who provides public relations for the group.

Watch this spot closely in coming weeks as we follow the adventuresome pet (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 15th annual ArtSI Open Studio Tour coming up Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17.