Menantic Yacht Club report: Short session, safety first

Charlie Modica Jr., Paul-Jon Patin and Eric Ryan sailing in the rain just before the races were canceled due to possible lightning in the area. (Credit: Amy Cococcia)

This past Sunday, the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) attempted to hold its fifth series of Sunfish races in West Neck Harbor.

Maybe the prediction of strong winds and possible storms kept some sailors away, because only 14 hardy sailors participated. Maybe the fair-weather sailors would rather read a book and enjoy a good glass of wine thinking that it might rain. Maybe some sailors were busy with other things. As it turned out, they may have been clairvoyant, because the weather didn’t cooperate; no one stayed dry, although it wasn’t the rain that was the problem.

We had some good sailors out Sunday. Rachel Beardsley was in from San Francisco and Andre Van Rynbach was back for the first time this summer. Charlie Modica, Sr., and his brother John Modica brought Charlie’s Rib around from Dering Harbor and reported that it was blowing and choppy along the way. John Colby had a brand new rig from Zim Sailing, thanks to his son Cole, who works at Zim, with sail number 001. Everyone was set to have some fun racing.

All Sunday morning and early afternoon the weather radar predictions kept see-sawing from heavy rain to clear skies, with fairly strong wind gusting to around 20 knots, but lightning wasn’t predicted. Sailors like good wind and would prefer dry conditions, but rain by itself is no deterrent to racing. However, lightning is a deterrent, since water is a great conductor of electricity, as are aluminum masts that are on Sunfish. There really is no escaping a lightning storm on the water.

The races started promptly at 2 p.m. with just a few sprinkles coming down. About 10 minutes later, the downpour started and it may have been a little hard to see, but the racing was proceeding. The first race was twice around the course. As boats started their second downwind leg to the finish, our phones started ringing with one message: Get off the water, lightning is on the way.

We sounded the horn and radioed the chase and mark boats to inform the sailors to head to shore, which they did immediately. As it turned out, there was no lightning and the weather cleared in short order, but by then, with the sailors scattered between Wades Beach and other spots, there was no way to restart the races. Safety always comes first.

Betty Bishop, using Charlie Sr.’s inflatable rib, captained the chase boat along with Mary Vetri, Dave Daly and Jenn Austin, Denise Fenchel’s sister. Matt Fox captained the mark boat along with Lucy Brown and Paul Zinger, who answered a last minute request to volunteer. Even though you had a shortened day you all did a great job. The marks were set and the race was ready to go on time. Thank you, all.

Our PRO Betsy Colby was not able to attend on Sunday, so I filled in for her along with Amy Cococcia, Deborah Mintz and Jonathan Brush. We missed Race Committee boat regular Marian Thomsen. The RC, chase and mark boats stayed out until all the sailors were back on shore before heading back. Safety first. Thanks, all.

We are a very congenial family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket. Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat.

You can get more information about the MYC on Facebook at Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected] or 505-235-5844. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Contact Melissa at [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water.