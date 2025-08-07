Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Aug. 7, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee & Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7

Wilderness Wanderings, 6 – 8:30 p.m. evening session for children (5 – 8) to explore the grounds of Sylvester Manor led by educators. Focus on Scientific Senses. Info and signups at sylvestermanor.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

3rd Annual Vegetable 500, 10:30 a.m. The pinewood derby will be set up in Windmill Field at the Sylvester Manor Farm. Enter your vegetable race car for family fun.

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

Family Concert, 11:30 a.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free. Summer Music School students and faculty present musical performances, a skit, and an instrument “petting zoo,” where children can try out small instruments with supervision and coaching from PMP students.

MONDAY, AUGUST 11 – FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Mashomack Theater Games with Mika, 3 – 4 p.m., (7-9) A week of awesome beginner theater games. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Mashomack Seedlings, 9:30 – 11 a.m., (4 -7) Along Bass Creek, check out fish, crabs, snails and other animals. Plan to get wet and wear shoes that can go in the water. Parent or guardian must stay. Nets and buckets will be provided. Register at [email protected]

MON, AUGUST 18 – THURS, AUGUST 21

Mashomack Wildlife Wonders, 9 a.m. – 12 noon, (8 -10) Hiking, kayaking and exploring wildlife in the Preserve $250. Scholarships available. Register at [email protected]

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

Author Talk, 5 p.m. Kim Dempster will discuss her new book “The Color of Mourning” at the Community Center.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

Tennis Tournament, 8:30 a.m., to benefit Shelter Island Public Library. At SI Racquet Club.

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Mashomack Humming Bird Photography, 10 – 11:30 a.m. K C Bailey will share secrets of observing and photographing these elusive birds, from the porch at the Manor House. Register at [email protected]

Sylvester Manor, 11 a.m. Walking tour focused on the Sylvester family history. $25,

sign up at sylvestermanor.org

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 10

Sylvester Manor Porch Talk, 5 p.m. Martha S. Jones discusses her memoir, “The Color of Trouble, an American Family Memoir.” Free, sign up at sylvestermanor.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12

Shelter Island Book Club, 4:30 p.m. At the History Museum. Plainsong by Kent Haruf. Register at silibrary.org

Great Decisions, 5:30 p.m. Free discussion. At the History Museum. Four years of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on NATO. International mediator Peter Pettibone will discuss battlefield conditions, prospects for a ceasefire and the impact on the West. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Summer Basket Weaving Worshop, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. At the History Museum. Join the Basket Weavers Guild of Eastern Long Island and learb how to make a tissue basket. For beginners, $60 fee. Register at shelterislandhistorical.org

Dick Behrke Quintet Concert, 7:30 – 9 p.m. Free. Featuring John Ludlow. Village Green (gazebo) in Southold. Bring beach chairs or blanket. Rain location: Rec. Center on Peconic Lane.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Author Talk, 5 p.m. “Den of Spies: Reagan, Carter and the Secret History of the Treason that Stole the White House” with author Craig Unger at the Community Center.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Mashomack Bass Creek Kayak Exploration, 9:30 – 11 a.m. (10+) Winding through the shallow waters marsh by kayak, stop and explore the sandflats on foot. Register at [email protected]

A Tour of Taylor’s Island, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet at the Library for transportation to the island and visit to the Taylor-Smith cabin. Bring lunch and wear comfortable shoes. Space is limited so register at silibrary.org

Sylvester Manor Cocktail Party, 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Manor House. $125. Updates and celebration of the capital campaign to restore the historic house. Visit sylvestermanor.org for tickets.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

TOWN MEETINGS

Board of Ethics,

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2 – 4 p.m.

WQIAB,

Thursday, Aug. 7, 6 – 7 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund,

Monday, Aug. 11, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Meeting,

Monday, Aug. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Work Committee, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

Planning Board,

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 7 to 9 p.m.

Community Housing Board,

Thursday, Aug. 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m.