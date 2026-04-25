How did your experience at Shelter Island School shape who you are today?
P. J. Lechmanski, Class of 2003, West Neck
I spent a short time in a much larger school. Returning to Shelter Island made all the difference. In that close community I was fully known and understood — and that has stayed with me.
Sara Mundy, Class of 2009, Center
In such a small school, my teachers truly saw me. They nurtured my love of music personally. That support stays with you.
Emily Hallman, Class of 1952, Center
I was one of just 14 in my class. Caring teachers helped build a deep inner reserve in me. That foundation, along with my family’s support, carried me into raising four beautiful children and becoming a neonatal nurse.
Anthony Rando, Class of 2006, Center
The discipline I carry today began in that small school environment, where you are really known. It gave me a foundation I rely on daily and carry forward in my work.