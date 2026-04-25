What is that? April 25, 2026

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon, on a winning streak these days, immediately wrote to us shortly after his Reporter went into his Post Office box to correctly identify last week’s photo (see below) as the Shelter Island Cemetery behind the Presbyterian Church. Ed Hydeman was also correct, as was Elizabeth Melchiar.

Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

This beautiful setting seems unchanged — even though the church has weathered a catastrophic fire and multiple hurricanes — from 1742, when Jonathan Havens Jr. gave property in the Center for a “meeting house and a burying ground.”

On Facebook, Carleen Washington, Sheri Cavasini, Rachel Brigham and Lynda Steinmuller demonstrated their deep knowledge of their Island.

Family was on Kathleen McGraw’s mind when she wrote to say, “My parents and grandparents are buried there,” and Dutch Schroeder answered, “Mine, too.” And Beth Young was also thinking of someone close to her, when she was happy to tell us, “That’s the view from my Mom’s backyard!”